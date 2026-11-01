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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Half a century! Jude Bellingham becomes first Englishman to reach 50 Real Madrid goals

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Jude Bellingham has etched his name deeper into the history books at Real Madrid after reaching a stunning personal milestone on Sunday. The midfield superstar scored to help Jose Mourinho's side to a dominant 3-0 victory over Racing Santander as they continue to chase down their rivals at the top of La Liga.

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Bellingham breaks new ground in Spain

Bellingham has become the first English player in history to score 50 goals for Real Madrid. The former Borussia Dortmund man reached the half-century mark during a comfortable 3-0 victory over Racing Santander on Sunday afternoon, further cementing his status as one of the most impactful signings in the club's modern era.

The 23-year-old entered the contest looking to rediscover his clinical edge following a rare seven-match drought in front of goal. He emphatically ended that dry spell by netting Madrid's second of the game, following an early Kylian Mbappe penalty that had set the tone for the visitors. The strike ensures Bellingham remains the undisputed leader among Englishmen to have worn the famous white shirt.

Having already surpassed the totals of legendary figures like David Beckham and Laurie Cunningham, who both finished their spells in the Spanish capital with 20 goals apiece, Bellingham is now operating in a league of his own. By netting his 50th goal for Real Madrid in his 154th appearance across all competitions, he has also cemented his place in club folklore as the 50th player in the history of the Spanish giants to reach that landmark milestone.

Rising stars shine under Mourinho

While Bellingham grabbed the headlines for his historic achievement, he was not the only young talent to impress during the routine win. Yan Diomande added a spectacular third goal just before the interval, drilling a strike from distance after 36 minutes to effectively end the game as a contest.

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Diomande's contribution was his fifth of the current campaign, consisting of three goals and two assists. This output ranks him second among all teenagers in Europe's top five leagues this season, trailing only Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who leads the way with a remarkable 17 goal contributions.

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Defensive stability and tactical shifts

After a slow start to the season, during which he went goalless throughout August and September across eight games, Diomande has completely turned his form around. The young winger has been in red-hot shape recently, racking up four goals and three assists in just his last six appearances in all competitions. His latest strike also saw him join an elite group of just six players to score multiple goals from outside the penalty area in La Liga this term.

The victory was also notable for the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to the starting lineup. The England international made his first start since mid-September, having been sidelined following the 3-2 victory over Elche.

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The race for the La Liga title

The result keeps Real Madrid firmly in the hunt for the trophy during what is shaping up to be an incredibly tight three-way battle at the summit. With only three points separating Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and current leaders Barcelona, every goal and every point carries immense weight as the season enters a critical phase.

Real Madrid will quickly shift their focus to midweek European action against AEK Athens on Wednesday, before concluding their schedule ahead of the international break with a Saturday trip to Valencia.

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.