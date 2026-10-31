Jomo Sono on 'obvious' Soweto Derby winner - 'The writing is on the wall'

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The South African football icon has shared a definitive prediction for this weekend’s highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The legendary figure believes there is a clear frontrunner as the two Betway Premiership giants prepare to clash at the FNB Stadium.

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Pirates form makes them clear favourites

The stage is set for one of the most significant fixtures in the African football calendar as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs prepare to renew their rivalry this Saturday.

“Pirates are going to win, obviously. Chiefs look promising now, but the thing is Pirates has been consistent,” Sono explained while discussing the upcoming encounter with KickOff. His assessment highlights the stability currently enjoyed by the Buccaneers, who have established themselves as the primary challengers to Sundowns' domestic dominance. The legendary coach believes this reliability gives the Sea Robbers a significant psychological and tactical edge.

Sono further elaborated on the long-term planning at Mayfair, noting how the club has successfully introduced fresh talent into the senior setup. “Pirates have been introducing these youngsters properly. So, it's a very interesting game because iKhosi have confidence after beating TS Galaxy 3-0. But in that match, until iKhosi scored the first goal, their performance was the same as Galaxy's. They were equal,” the former Bafana Bafana manager noted.

The legendary figure was quick to point out that the recent Chiefs victory might be slightly misleading when looking at the overall performance. He suggested that the momentum shifted more due to their opponent's misfortune rather than pure dominance from the Naturena-based side. “After losing the centre-back, Mlondi Mncwango, Galaxy lost balance, and the floodgates were opened,” Sono added. “So, yibhasi elibhaliwe [the writing is on the wall for] this derby, Pirates are going to win.”