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Jomo Sono, Cosmos, July 2024BackPagePix
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Jomo Sono on 'obvious' Soweto Derby winner - 'The writing is on the wall'

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The South African football icon has shared a definitive prediction for this weekend’s highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The legendary figure believes there is a clear frontrunner as the two Betway Premiership giants prepare to clash at the FNB Stadium.

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Pirates form makes them clear favourites

The stage is set for one of the most significant fixtures in the African football calendar as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs prepare to renew their rivalry this Saturday.

“Pirates are going to win, obviously. Chiefs look promising now, but the thing is Pirates has been consistent,” Sono explained while discussing the upcoming encounter with KickOff. His assessment highlights the stability currently enjoyed by the Buccaneers, who have established themselves as the primary challengers to Sundowns' domestic dominance. The legendary coach believes this reliability gives the Sea Robbers a significant psychological and tactical edge.

Sono further elaborated on the long-term planning at Mayfair, noting how the club has successfully introduced fresh talent into the senior setup. “Pirates have been introducing these youngsters properly. So, it's a very interesting game because iKhosi have confidence after beating TS Galaxy 3-0. But in that match, until iKhosi scored the first goal, their performance was the same as Galaxy's. They were equal,” the former Bafana Bafana manager noted.

The legendary figure was quick to point out that the recent Chiefs victory might be slightly misleading when looking at the overall performance. He suggested that the momentum shifted more due to their opponent's misfortune rather than pure dominance from the Naturena-based side. “After losing the centre-back, Mlondi Mncwango, Galaxy lost balance, and the floodgates were opened,” Sono added. “So, yibhasi elibhaliwe [the writing is on the wall for] this derby, Pirates are going to win.”

Biography: I studied journalism at Rhodes University and began my career writing features for a variety of entertainment magazines. I soon moved from print to digital and began focusing on sports when I joined the Perform Group in 2014. After covering such diverse sports stories as the Oscar Pistorius trial and aeroplanes full of cash heading to the Ghana men's national team at the Brazil World Cup, I began to focus exclusively on football and GOAL.  

My Football Story: I'm a lifelong Spurs fan who found himself a long way from Tottenham. I once dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or as a goalkeeper but discovered I was better at stringing sentences together than I was at world-class saves. 

Areas of Expertise:

  • PSL (South African domestic league)
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • African continental competitions at club and international level

Favourite football memory: The one thing I desperately wanted to achieve as a goalkeeper was to score a goal. In my second-last match before retiring, on a windy, freezing Joburg winter pitch I launched the ball long and one bounce off that rock hard pitch and it looped over their keeper and in! I am not ashamed to admit I celebrated more than if I'd scored a winner in the World Cup final.