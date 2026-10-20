Jasper Cillessen has joined Go Ahead Eagles as their new goalkeeper, Voetbal International reports. He arrives on a free transfer after leaving NEC last summer.

Over the past few months, Cillessen trained alone while waiting for a new club. Go Ahead have now come calling. He replaces Nick Marsman, who has suffered an injury and will not return for the time being.

Kjetil Haug, brought in to replace Jari De Busser, has yet to convince at the Adelaarshorst. According to VI, Cillessen will compete with him for the regular place in goal.

After coming through NEC's youth system, Cillessen moved to Ajax. From Amsterdam, he went via FC Barcelona to Valencia.

He returned to the Eredivisie last year after a short spell at Las Palmas. He was NEC's reserve goalkeeper behind Gonzalo Crettaz. The 37-year-old now joins Go Ahead.



