Jali on Komphela reunion at Moroka Swallows - 'Good relationship does not matter at this point, we are here to work'

Newly signed Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali has committed to give his best and help his new team achieve their goals.

Jali has been without a club

Chiefs and Pirates were linked to him

Swallows eventually snapped him

WHAT HAPPENED: Swallows managed to convince Jali to join them after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The midfielder has now reunited with coach Steve Komphela having worked together at Masandawana.

After sealing his move, the 33-year-old has now vowed to give his best and help the Dube Birds realize their objectives.

WHAT HE SAID: "I would like to thank everyone behind the scenes who pushed to bring me here at Moroka Swallows," Jali told the club's media team.

"I am at another big club that is on a journey of rebuilding, so I am very delighted to be here and be part of his big club. Nothing is going to be easy, I just must work hard to make the coach’s job easy, because if I don’t do that, someone else will.

"The fact that he is my former coach and we have a good personal relationship does not matter at this point, we are both here to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali played 12 Premier Soccer League matches and two Cup games before falling out with the club.

He has since been out hunting for a new team, with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates initially linked with the player.

BackpagePix

After his appointment as Swallows coach, Komphela promised to help the team challenge for top positions and the signing of Jali underlines his intent.

WHAT NEXT: Swallows will now be keen to strengthen their team to have a better outing next season.