It's official! Pitso Mosimane has finally been appointed as Bafana Bafana coach - 'With pride and determination, I accept the challenge'

The South African Football Association (SAFA) officially confirmed Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana’s new head coach on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at SAFA's headquarters in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg and finally put to an end weeks of negotiations after Mosimane was endorsed for the position by an NEC Extraordinary Meeting on August 8.

This will be Mosimane's third spell in charge of the national team, having previously led Bafana from 2010 to 2012 after a caretaker stint back in 2007.

Accepting the appointment, Mosimane said it was a special day in his career.

"I have been given the privilege of leading our national team again. I take this responsibility knowing that I still have something to give in football, especially in my country," he said.

"I know this is simply not a coaching job; it is bigger than Pitso Mosimane. I understand the weight of this role, the expectations that come with it, and what this team means to South Africa.

"With pride and determination, I accept the challenge," Mosimane said.









Mosimane also confirmed that his long-term analyst Musi Matlaba and conditioning coach Kabelo Rangoaga will join him in the national team structure.

“We’ve been together, we’ve had our long journey. There has been obstacles, but more successful than obstacles," he said.

“We’ve won 19 trophies together, among them four CAF Champions League finals, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

“There is enough experience, we are familiar with the FIFA World Cup.”

He went on to confirm that another assistant coach is yet to be appointed.

“Another assistant coach is still coming. We are working on that, it’s not easy, some coaches are under contract. We will announce that later,” Mosimane added.

The coaching team's first task is to build and prepare a squad for the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Bafana are scheduled to face Guinea (23/09/26) and Eritrea (27/09/26) in back-to-back AFCON qualifiers later this month as they begin their campaign for a place at the continental tournament finals.



