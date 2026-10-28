"He is already doing very well, considering the circumstances. He was discharged from hospital today, and that is the best news for all of us," Eberl told ARD before Bayern Munich's DFB Cup match against 1. FC Magdeburg.

Eberl also explained what had troubled the Belgian so much over the past week and caused his collapse, prompting the deployment of a rescue helicopter. "They have found out what it is. It is an irritation of the meninges that caused the incident last Friday," Eberl said.

Kompany had already been struggling with a virus and could barely coach from the touchline in the big match against RB Leipzig. He returned to the dugout against Arsenal while still unwell, after cancelling all his commitments, including press conferences and training sessions.

Last Friday, he collapsed on the sidelines of a training session for the second team, and a rescue helicopter flew him to hospital. He is also said to have dislocated his shoulder in the fall. Eberl subsequently said the Bayern Munich coach would be out for weeks and that the club would give him all the time he needed to recover fully.

When will Kompany return to Bayern Munich?

Eberl would not directly confirm on Wednesday evening whether the good news had changed the timeframe for Kompany's return. "He can now do his rehabilitation at home. For him, that means rest and medication. And then I am very, very sure that he will be back on the touchline at 100 per cent very soon. When the doctors say he can return, he will say he can return too. He has all the time he needs. We have spoken in terms of weeks from the beginning."

Kompany's illness put his relentless work schedule and lack of sleep under scrutiny. It also sparked debate about the sacrifices, criticism and immense pressure professional football coaches face, factors that critics say ultimately make them ill.

Eberl ruled out any link between overwork, pressure and Kompany's collapse and illness. "We have pressure and demands in our job. But we have to be careful when it comes to Vinnie's illness," Eberl said. "This is an illness that any of us can get. I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but it has nothing to do with the pressure we face in the Bundesliga. It is an illness, and the two must be kept clearly separate. The virus he had earlier was not a trigger either That has been ruled out, the doctors told me."

Asked further questions in the mixed zone after Bayern Munich's emphatic 6-1 win, Eberl said: "He will get well again and then do his job the way he did before. Perhaps with one less coffee and one more afternoon off."

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Eberl on Bayern Munich's "difficult time"

Earlier in the season, Jamal Musiala's fainting spells and his epilepsy attracted attention around the world. More recently, alongside Kompany's illness, the club has had to contend with the sudden death of Joshua Kimmich's father immediately before the Champions League match against Arsenal. The midfield playmaker has been absent since then.

"There haven't been many clubs that have had to deal with things like this. We are not talking about trivial matters," Eberl said. "These are issues far removed from football, and they show us that football plays only a secondary role. It is a difficult time right now, but you can see how this club stands together."

Eberl also left open whether Kimmich would be back for Saturday's big match against Borussia Dortmund. "If Jo feels he wants to clear his head now — if you can even talk about that — then he is warmly welcome back at any time. I hope that happens soon."

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