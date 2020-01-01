Owen Coyle: Chennaiyin FC are not a finished article

The Chennaiyin tactician is pleased that his side is scoring more goals now...

are set to host Jamshedpur FC in an (ISL) 2019-20 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Thursday.

Ever since Owen Coyle took over the reins at the club, incidentally since the 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur in the first leg tie, Chennaiyin have scored 13 goals in six matches.

"We have given ourselves a lot to do with our start. But now that we are playing well, scoring goals, we give ourselves a chance to climb the table. Jamshedpur are a fine side with a fantastic coach (Antonio Iriondo). My first game was against them and Antonio is a very good coach. But we concentrate on what we can do. We play to our maximum, it gives us a chance to close in on a spot in the top four and make an exciting end to the league," Coyle stated.

"It’s an opportunity to win three in a row which we haven’t done for a long time (since December 2017). We have to continue playing good football. We are looking forward to it," he added.

On the team news front, the Scot said, "German (Germanpreet Singh) has a few niggles so, his fitness will be touch and go. We don’t want to force him into a situation where we might lose him. But Edwin (Vanspaul) showed his quality (when Germanpreet was suspended) against (2-0 win)."

The Marina Machans currently occupy the seventh spot with 15 points from 12 matches. Coyle is aware that Jamshedpur will also be looking to draw level on points with fifth-placed (19 points) with a win.

"Jamshedpur are coming after a big lift, having won (3-2) against . For us, we managed to score goals. We have shown we are dangerous offensively. But we need to have some balance. I think we are moving in the right direction but we are nowhere near being the finished article. That is what we need to keep striving for. The players need to remember they are representing the two-time champions," he remarked.