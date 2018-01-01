ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos' Josep Gombau - Not getting results is frustrating

The Spaniard is not worried about his job as the capital-based side remain winless...

In the penultimate gameday of the calendar year, the two bottom-placed sides of the 2018-19 Indian Super League clash at the Marina Arena in Chennai.



Delhi Dynamos, who are yet to record a single win in 11 outings face Chennaiyin, who have done one better in terms of victories.



Josep Gombau remained positive nonetheless. He said, "We face an important game tomorrow and we will try to win it tomorrow. We will go with the winning mentality as the position of both teams is not that great and we will like to win.



"We are playing good football. We are creating a lot of chances and not scoring so much. That is a problem. We also have to improve our defence as we are conceding goals. Even when we are playing away we are creating chances but not getting the results which are frustrating. Tomorrow we will go with a winning mentality to win the last game of the year."



Reflecting on the season so far, the former La Masia coach commented, "We started pre-season late. I came to the club late. Situations were such that some of our foreign signings also arrived late, a few weeks before the start of the competition. And also some of our players were with the U-23 national team. We had a lot of games in a short duration. No excuse. You ask I tell. But at the end of the day, we have to take those chances and win the game.



"Everyone is working hard to better the situation. But if you see the games then you will find that we are playing well. I am not worried about my position. I know in which business I am. Till the last day in Delhi, I would continue to work hard and do the best for the club."



With the Lions almost virtually out of the race to go the playoffs, Gombau was asked if the focus had already shifted to the Super Cup, due to be held in March-April next year.



"The Super Cup is very important for us. We have to win that. But that does not mean the focus has shifted to Super Cup. We have seven games in hand and we will try to do our best in those."



"Today is not the day to think for future players and transfers. After the game, we will analyse and decide on it," he concluded hinting on some movement surrounding personnel when the January transfer window kicks in.