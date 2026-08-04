The curse of Al-Nassr continues to haunt the former Arsenal goalkeeper, threatening to force him out of football for good at the age of 37.

The man in question is Colombian David Ospina, now at Mexican club Atlante. He turned out for Arsenal between 2014 and 2018, then Napoli until 2022, before moving to Al-Nassr, where he stayed until 2024.

Colombian programme "Pereira En Vivo" reports that Ospina is enduring a difficult spell with his new Mexican club because of an injury he picked up at Al-Nassr three years ago, back in 2023.

The keeper missed action at Al-Nassr from January to November 2023 after undergoing surgery on a serious injury to his right elbow.

According to the programme, Atlante head coach Miguel Herrera has confirmed that Ospina will be assessed by the club's specialists over the injury to his right elbow, which is still troubling him, before his future is decided.

All this despite the fact that the 37-year-old only joined the Mexican club during the current summer transfer window, arriving on a free transfer after his contract with Colombian side Atlético Nacional expired.

"Pereira En Vivo" say Ospina has put his pre-season preparations on hold and travelled abroad for fresh medical examinations. The results will settle whether his move to Atlante goes ahead or whether he needs more treatment before returning to the pitch.

Injury restricted the Colombian to just 29 matches across two full seasons with Al-Nassr. He conceded 21 goals in them and kept 14 clean sheets.