Zinedine Zidane's pulling power needs no introduction, and the numbers prove it: tickets for his first match in charge of France sold out in under a day.

France host Italy on 2 October in the UEFA Nations League, and the fixture will fill the historic Stade de France to its 80,000 capacity. The national team's official accounts confirmed every seat had gone.

Zidane inherits the job from Didier Deschamps, who steered Les Bleus for 14 years. A new era begins, one loaded with hopes of a return to the summit of European and world football.

His coaching career with France actually kicks off on Turkish soil on 25 September. Three days later, the side travel to Belgium for a second match in the same competition.

Paris then welcomes the Belgians again on 5 October, with only a limited number of first-category tickets still available, according to the RMC media network.