Egyptian club Al Ahly officially announced at midday on Wednesday the name of the new head coach who will lead the team, succeeding Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, who left his post after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league last Monday.
Al Ahly officially named their new head coach at midday on Wednesday. He replaces Moroccan Hussein Ammouta, who left his post after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league last Monday.
Sami Komsan is the man. In a statement on their official platforms, Al Ahly confirmed his appointment as head coach, with the Egyptian taking charge of the team from today. He's back in the spotlight at a difficult moment, after a sudden shake-up of the technical staff.
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Komsan thanked Al Ahly warmly, insisting he could only answer his club's call, whatever position he would hold. That signals his readiness to work with the team in the coming period, whether as head coach or as part of the backroom staff.
The role won't be permanent. According to the statement, Komsan will continue working with the technical staff once Al Ahly sign a foreign head coach. In other words, the board have turned to him to steer the team through the transitional period while the search for a new coach goes on.
The decision came a day after Al Ahly publicly thanked Ammouta and his backroom staff following the Pyramids defeat. That loss ended the Moroccan's spell around five months after he took charge last June, succeeding Dane Jess Thorup.
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Komsan has done this before. According to Transfermarkt data, this is his second spell as Al Ahly's interim head coach. The board first handed him the reins after the dismissal of South African Pitso Mosimane in June 2022, and he took charge of five matches in the league and the Egypt Cup, winning three, drawing one and losing one.
The Pyramids defeat was Al Ahly's first under Ammouta. His side fell 2-0 behind, and the coach drew criticism over the performance and his management of the game, amid questions about whether a team playing at that level could compete.
Still, Ammouta's results were far from poor, despite the manner of his exit. He led Al Ahly in 14 matches across all competitions, winning 11, drawing two and losing just one. His team scored 30 goals and conceded nine.
The defeat left Al Ahly third in the Egyptian Premier League table on 20 points, seven behind leaders Pyramids and two behind rivals Zamalek.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
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My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
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Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
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