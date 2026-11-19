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Inter are looking for a defender in the transfer market with the future in mind.

After Dutchman Stefan de Vrij joined Panathinaikos in Greece and Italian Francesco Acerbi was left without a club, Inter signed Englishman John Stones on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer. His deal runs until June 2028 and pays €4 million net a year.

The former Everton player, born in 1994, has recovered from a muscle injury, but doubts remain about his physical durability, so Inter are keeping a close eye on the centre-back market.

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that Oliver Provstgaard is on Inter's radar.

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The Denmark international, born in 2003, is under contract with Lazio until June 2031 and earns around €1 million net a year.

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Signed from Vejle Boldklub for €4.5 million in the winter 2025 transfer window, he has since made 40 appearances for Lazio, scoring one goal (in the 3-0 win at the Juventus Stadium on 18 October last year) and receiving seven yellow cards. Standing 194 centimetres tall, he has also made eight senior appearances for Denmark.

Inter can lean on their good relations with the club chaired by Claudio Lotito, as shown by last summer's transfers: goalkeeper Ivan Provedel joined Inter for €3 million, while midfielder Davide Frattesi joined Lazio on a €5 million loan with an option to buy for a further €10 million, plus 50% of any future resale fee.

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Il Quotidiano Nazionale identifies another target for Inter's defence: Finn Jeltsch.

The German centre-back, born in 2006, is under contract with Stuttgart until June 2030. Stuttgart bought him from Nuremberg for €9.5 million in the winter 2025 transfer window. He has since made 63 appearances, with two assists and eight bookings.

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Germany's new head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has just handed him his senior international debut in Monday evening's 5-0 Nations League win over the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion, bringing him on with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Fans at San Siro can see Jeltsch and Provstgaard in action when Cristian Chivu's side face Stuttgart in the Champions League (next Wednesday) and Lazio, first in the Supercoppa Italiana on 22 December and then in Serie A on 6 January.

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The same Quotidiano Nazionale reports that ahead of next season, Inter are targeting two players whose contracts expire in June 2027: Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (born in 1992 and formerly of Roma) and Napoli's Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa (born in 1995).