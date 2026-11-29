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Another four-goal haul for the Italian champions in Serie A. After a dramatic 4-4 draw away to Atalanta, Inter beat Genoa 4-0 at San Siro.

Inter were clinical in front of goal (four shots on target and four goals, as well as Carlos Augusto hitting the post and a Dimarco goal ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offsides) and kept a clean sheet this time.

They also had two superb saves by Provedel at 0-0 (selected instead of former Genoa player Martinez, who was in the stands with the after-effects of a thigh contusion sustained against Stuttgart in the Champions League last Wednesday) to deny Osmajic. He came extremely close to scoring Genoa's first headed goal. They are the only Serie A side yet to score with a header.

Marcus Thuram and Petar Sucic both scored again.

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The French forward, making his 15th consecutive start, scored for the ninth straight game at San Siro, moving within two of Bobo Vieri's record. He has eight goals and five assists in 12 Serie A appearances.

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After the match, Thuram joked about penalties: "I decide who takes them by looking at my team-mates' faces."

Lautaro Martinez replied, half seriously: "Anyway, I'm last on the list."

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That remark could be read as a touch of selfishness, given his personal ambition to climb Inter's all-time scoring chart. The Argentine is currently third with 183 goals, behind Altobelli (209) and Meazza (284). But the captain is clearly a team player, as his other comments show: "Have I set my mind on reaching 200 goals for Inter this season? No, I've set my mind on continuing to bring trophies to the club. Is this the strongest Inter side of the last seven years? I don't like that kind of talk. We have to prove it in every training session and every match."

Cristian Chivu clarified the penalty situation: "Our three penalty takers are Calhanoglu, Zielinski and Sucic. We discovered Petar could take them in training last year, also taking our goalkeepers' views into account."

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The Jorginho-style little hop is working, though he knows a miss from the spot would bring a shitstorm his way.

The Inter manager also backs the Croatian as a deep-lying playmaker: "We had already tried him there a few times towards the end of last season (in the final three league rounds against Lazio, Verona and Bologna, editor's note). We know he has technical quality, pace and vision. I liked him against Stuttgart and even more in this second half, when he played with freedom and showed something extraordinary with some really fine moves. He still has room to improve. We need fresh energy from young players who can play in a team like ours. Stankovic will get his chance too."

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Probably as soon as Tuesday evening, again against Genoa at San Siro, in the Coppa Italia. If that is the only competition in which he will play, perhaps it would be better to consider sending the Serbian son of a former player out on loan in January so he can play regularly.

That is also the month when a decision should be made on Hakan Calhanoglu's future. His contract expires in June, leaving Inter at risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. Inter will not break the bank to keep the Turk at all costs, particularly given the ongoing experiment with Sucic.

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A central midfielder learning to play as a playmaker, just as Brozovic, Calhanoglu himself and Zielinski did before him.

Against Genoa, Sucic led the way for touches (123), completed passes (114, including 69 forward passes and 21 in the final third) at 98% accuracy, chances created (two), distance covered (13.412km) and sprint speed (27.966km/h).

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Nor should Sucic's five ball recoveries, one fewer than Curtis Jones, be overlooked, especially after the costly loss of possession late on last Sunday. Back from a muscle injury and making his third start after the trips to Madrid and Rome, the English midfielder who arrived from Liverpool is showing encouraging signs. He covered 12.331km and completed 94 passes at 94% accuracy, including 62 forward passes and 30 in the final third.

Although his compatriot Zvonimir Boban (the former AC Milan player and now president of Dinamo Zagreb, the club from which the 2003-born midfielder arrived for €14.5 million plus another €2.5m in bonuses in the June 2025 transfer window, and he is already worth at least three times that) thinks otherwise, Susic and Inter want to continue together. As his agents have already requested, he will need a pay rise on his current contract, which runs until 2030 and is worth €1.5m net per year. Across Inter's entire squad, only third-choice goalkeeper Di Gennaro earns less.

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Competition within the squad helps, not least because the competition outside it is proving fierce. Lazio and Roma continue to set the pace at the top of the table, and Inter cannot afford to do otherwise. Dropping points as they did in Bergamo is a mistake they must not repeat: to err is human, but to keep doing so would be unforgivable.