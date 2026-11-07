Inter Milan are Inter Milan gearing up to face Como tomorrow, Sunday, in the 11th round of Serie A, a fixture loaded with records and eye-catching numbers for both sides.

According to stats specialists Opta, Inter have won their last 11 meetings with Como in Serie A. That is the club's longest run of consecutive wins over a single opponent in the competition's history.

No side have been beaten more often by Inter in the Italian top flight than Como, who have lost 21 times.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas has never got the better of Inter across six attempts, losing five and drawing one.

Next matches INT Serie A 12:00 COM Watch

Since losing their first home game against Como in Serie A back in 1950, Inter have won all 14 subsequent meetings on their own patch. They have also kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine.

Only three teams can match a longer run of consecutive home wins over a single opponent in the competition's history: Fiorentina, who beat Cagliari 16 times, Lazio, who did the same to Triestina, and Milan, 15 times against Cagliari.

Inter went 19 matches unbeaten in Serie A, winning 13 and drawing six, before losing their most recent outing against Milan. The Nerazzurri have not suffered back-to-back defeats in the competition since the stretch between August and September 2025, when they fell to Udinese and Juventus.

Seventeen goals in their first five home matches this season tells the story of Inter's form at the San Siro, where they have won the lot.

The Nerazzurri now want a sixth straight home win to start the campaign, something they have managed only in the 1937-1938, 1950-1951, 1953-1954 and 1979-1980 seasons.

Only twice in the last 60 years have Inter scored more than 17 goals across their first six home league matches: 18 in both the 1999-2000 and 2021-2022 campaigns.

Como, for their part, have racked up 23 points from their first 10 Serie A games this term, with seven wins, two draws and one defeat. That is a club record at this stage of a top-flight season, beating their previous best of 17.

Eighteen goals in those same 10 matches marks another club best, having never reached that figure before the 12th round in either the 1949-1950 or 1950-1951 campaigns.

On the road, Como have won four, drawn one and lost one in their first six away matches this season, bettering the mark they set in 2025-2026, when they managed just two victories.

Both sides have made 81 high ball recoveries in Serie A this season, with only Roma ahead of them on 96.

Como, though, make the most of those situations better than anyone. They have scored four goals from them, the highest in the division and double Inter's tally of two.

When it comes to passing sequences of more than 10 passes, Como and Inter lead the way, the former stringing together 211 to the latter's 188.

Build-up play tells a similar tale. The two sides top the chart for organised attacks from deep, with 57 for Como and 50 for Inter.

Marcus Thuram scored in three games on the spin but has drawn a blank in his last two. The Inter striker has not endured a longer barren run in Serie A since February and March, when he went five matches without a goal.

Four goals in three league games against Como is a tidy record for Thuram, who has netted more only against Parma, five in five, and Torino, seven in five.

Alongside Cagliari and Milan, Inter are one of three teams Tasos Douvikas has faced three times in Serie A without a goal or an assist.

Should the Como striker find the net tomorrow, he will become the 10th player to hit double figures both home and away across the last three Serie A seasons.

Three players who could feature tomorrow have already managed that feat: Marcus Thuram, Nico Paz and Lautaro Martinez.