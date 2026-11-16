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Alphonso Davies appears to have suffered only a minor muscle injury in Canada's 3-2 match against Guatemala, according to The Athletic.

"Following a medical examination today in Toronto, it was confirmed that Alphonso Davies has sustained a mild muscle strain in his lower body. He is travelling back to Germany, where he will continue to receive medical care," reporter Joshua Kloke quoted the Canadian federation as saying.

The 26-year-old lasted just five minutes before injury forced him off in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final. Davies slipped awkwardly while tracking back into his own penalty area during a Guatemala attack. He got back to his feet to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch to signal that he could not continue. He shook his head in visible frustration as he walked to the bench.

Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello subsequently spoke of a possible "lower-body injury". According to kicker and Bild, Davies is already on his way back to Munich, where he is expected to undergo a further examination.

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Since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in March 2025, Davies has repeatedly struggled with muscular injuries. He missed much of the last World Cup in his home country, playing only once for just over 20 minutes in the round of 32.

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How did Alphonso Davies react to his injury?

In an interview with One Soccer, Davies sounded far from confident that he would be able to return to the pitch quickly. He could not say exactly how serious the injury was, but he knew one thing for certain: "There's something there."

Having four hamstring injuries "is something you have to be very careful with. If you keep suffering the same injury, at some point something could give way, and then we're talking about surgery. That's something I'm afraid of. It's just really hard," Davies said. He now wants to do everything he can to "stay positive", focus on his "recovery and try to return as quickly and safely as possible".

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The latest injury and the resulting enforced absence have left him "frustrated and angry. Being injured is never fun, especially when you're dealing with one hamstring injury after another. I always try to stay positive in difficult times, but right now it's frustrating."

Davies had recently been in good form for Bayern Munich. For a time, he was ahead of summer signing Nathaniel Brown in the competition for a place on the left side of defence, before impressively deputising for the injured Luis Diaz on the left wing.

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Across all competitions this season, Davies has made 15 appearances, scored three goals and set up five more.