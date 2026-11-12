In the video: Olise punishes Donnarumma for a catastrophic error, as Italy strikes back

Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich star, capitalised on a glaring error from Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's goalkeeper, to score France's opening goal this evening, on Thursday, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.
Donnarumma got it all wrong in the tenth minute. Attempting to play out from the back, he passed it straight to Olise, who needed no second invitation to punish the gift.
The Frenchman drove into the box and tucked it away, handing the visitors an early lead.
Red-faced, the Italy captain had gifted his opponent a simple finish inside the opening stages of a crucial European tie.
Italy hit back through their young striker. Francesco Pio Esposito levelled it at 1-1 in the 26th minute, nodding home a cross from winger Niccolò Cambiaghi.
Olise, meanwhile, keeps delivering for France. He has become one of the sharpest attacking weapons in Zinedine Zidane's side, a player who makes the difference with his dribbling, passing and shooting, and his goal tally keeps climbing.
The former Crystal Palace star was named best player in the German league in 2025-2026. He topped the assist charts too with 21, and his goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League marked him out as one of the finest playmakers on the planet.
His influence stretches beyond club football. Olise has become a fixture for France and played his part in their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, equalling the record for assists in a single edition with 7 goals created.
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This clash with Italy arrives at a big moment for France. They came into the round top of Group One in the first tier with 10 points, three wins and a draw from four games, while Italy sit third on 7.
The first leg on 2 October finished 1-1. Olise put France ahead on home soil in the 55th minute before Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy in the 68th.
France want to stamp their authority and lock up top spot. Italy are banking on home advantage and their crowd to grab the win and close the gap before the final round of the group stage.
Belgium made life harder for Italy on Thursday, beating Turkey on their own ground 2-1 to snatch second place on 9 points, before they host the Azzurri in the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.
The top two in each group advance to the quarter-finals. That turned France against Italy into a straight shootout for top spot and survival in the tournament.
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Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.