In the video: Olise punishes Donnarumma for a catastrophic error, as Italy strikes back

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Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich star, capitalised on a glaring error from Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's goalkeeper, to score France's opening goal this evening, on Thursday, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Donnarumma got it all wrong in the tenth minute. Attempting to play out from the back, he passed it straight to Olise, who needed no second invitation to punish the gift.

The Frenchman drove into the box and tucked it away, handing the visitors an early lead.

Red-faced, the Italy captain had gifted his opponent a simple finish inside the opening stages of a crucial European tie.

Italy hit back through their young striker. Francesco Pio Esposito levelled it at 1-1 in the 26th minute, nodding home a cross from winger Niccolò Cambiaghi.

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Olise, meanwhile, keeps delivering for France. He has become one of the sharpest attacking weapons in Zinedine Zidane's side, a player who makes the difference with his dribbling, passing and shooting, and his goal tally keeps climbing.

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The former Crystal Palace star was named best player in the German league in 2025-2026. He topped the assist charts too with 21, and his goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League marked him out as one of the finest playmakers on the planet.

His influence stretches beyond club football. Olise has become a fixture for France and played his part in their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, equalling the record for assists in a single edition with 7 goals created.

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This clash with Italy arrives at a big moment for France. They came into the round top of Group One in the first tier with 10 points, three wins and a draw from four games, while Italy sit third on 7.

The first leg on 2 October finished 1-1. Olise put France ahead on home soil in the 55th minute before Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy in the 68th.

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France want to stamp their authority and lock up top spot. Italy are banking on home advantage and their crowd to grab the win and close the gap before the final round of the group stage.

Belgium made life harder for Italy on Thursday, beating Turkey on their own ground 2-1 to snatch second place on 9 points, before they host the Azzurri in the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

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The top two in each group advance to the quarter-finals. That turned France against Italy into a straight shootout for top spot and survival in the tournament.