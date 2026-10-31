Adrien Rabiot etched his name among the elite of Milan's midfielders after fuelling the explosive start that handed the Rossoneri the early initiative in Saturday evening's Derby della Madonnina, in the tenth round of Serie A.

Opta statistics tell the story. Rabiot became just the third midfielder in Milan's history to contribute to at least one goal in five consecutive Serie A matches, since the competition returned to a 20-team format in the 2004-2005 season.

Four goals and two assists during the current run have earned the Frenchman his place on a shortlist of only two others to have worn the Milan shirt: Hakan Calhanoglu in July 2020, and Kaka between October 2004 and May 2008.

Milan stunned their rivals with two goals inside the opening ten minutes. Christian Pulisic struck in the 4th minute and Rabiot added the second in the 10th, before the first half closed with the Rossoneri 3-1 ahead, Bastoni pulling one back for Inter (22') and Diego Moreira restoring Milan's cushion (43').

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