In the Catalan press: why does Raphinha not rebel against Ancelotti's "slight"?

Alfredo Martínez, the sports journalist and football commentator for Spain's "Onda Cero" radio, has launched a blistering attack on Carlo Ancelotti over his handling of Raphinha. The Brazil head coach keeps calling the winger up despite the injuries he has suffered on international duty, and Martínez believes the Italian's spell in charge has done real damage to Barcelona.

Writing for the Catalan newspaper "Sport" on Sunday, Martínez insisted the issue has nothing to do with Ancelotti's glittering Madrid past or his long attachment to Real Madrid. It comes down to the facts and figures since he took the Brazil job. Raphinha has returned injured on each of his last three call-ups.

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Take last April, before the World Cup. That call-up cost Barcelona their man for the knockout stages against Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, and Raphinha came back from the World Cup injured as well.

Before the first international break this season, the writer noted, Raphinha was producing wonderful levels and leading the scene as a scorer and a major star in LaLiga. Then came another injury. He has not been able to play a full match since.

"Why does he not rebel?"

Martínez did not let the Barcelona forward off the hook entirely, though to a lesser degree. Raphinha is one of Brazil's leaders and should have real influence with Ancelotti and a direct line to him, enough to make clear that these call-ups are hurting him athletically and damaging his image at the club that pays his wages.

Barcelona's members and supporters are furious, he said, and cannot fathom why Raphinha will not rebel against the abuse. "I apologise to captain Raphinha, for I admire him and I believe he is an extremely big player who produces wonderful levels with Barcelona, but perhaps he could do something fairer towards the club that pays his salary, especially as the Brazilian national team is only playing friendly matches."

To his credit, Martínez understood why Ancelotti wants the best players available and wants to squeeze everything out of them. But friendlies, he argued, should be the moment for the Italian to run the rule over new talent.

Vinícius Júnior drew a different reading from the writer. His situation is another matter entirely. The forward is going through a dip in form and needs minutes, and with a suspension keeping him out until the end of November, the call-up actually benefits the Madrid man.

"Double standards"

There were "double standards" too, in how Brazilian clubs are treated. Ancelotti left out every Palmeiras player at the Brazilian federation's request, citing the club's involvement in the domestic league and the Copa Libertadores final.

"Was Barcelona not playing half the season last April, when it was playing the knockout stages of the Copa del Rey, including the semi-final against Atlético Madrid, as well as the Champions League quarter-final against the same team?" he asked.

His parting shot was a call for FIFA and the international bodies to curb call-ups during friendly windows. Travelling for the World Cup, the knockout stages and the Copa América makes sense to him, even with the glut of fixtures, "but travelling to the other side of the world to play gatherings and friendly matches against unfamiliar opponents, and the long journeys and physical exhaustion that accompany it in the middle of the clubs' season, is something that should not continue," as he put it.