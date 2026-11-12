In preparation for Pochettino's arrival: Manchester United officially sack Carrick

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Manchester United announced on Thursday the departure of Michael Carrick from his position as the team's manager, following the Red Devils' disappointing start to the current season, confirming their intention to appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible, amid reports of an agreement with the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

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Manchester United said, in an official statement, that they had taken the difficult decision that a change was needed at the level of technical leadership, with results falling short of the club's ambitions.

Carrick had returned to Manchester United last January. He steered the team to third in the Premier League by the end of the 2025-2026 season, winning 12 of their remaining 17 matches and collecting more points than any other side in the league over that stretch.

Then the results dried up. United have made a difficult start to the current campaign, sitting 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and 17th of 36 teams in the Champions League. Recent weeks have offered no clear sign of improvement.

All of this pushed the club's hierarchy to end the English manager's tenure, despite his success in turning things around during the second half of last season.

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Manchester United bid farewell to Carrick with moving words

United were quick to praise what Carrick delivered, hailing him as one of the club's legends both as a former player and in his recent managerial role.

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The club's statement read: "Michael is a Manchester United legend, and he will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest degrees of dedication and professionalism throughout the period of his return to the club."

It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always be valued and cherished."

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United rounded off their statement by confirming the hierarchy is working to appoint a permanent successor to Carrick as quickly as possible, without naming the man they want.

The decision to change the technical staff followed a meeting between Omar Berrada, United's chief executive, Jason Wilcox, the sporting director, and co-owner Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday, where they reviewed the team's faltering start to the season.

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Pochettino closing in

Press reports had linked the club with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of the United States national team, as Carrick's successor at Old Trafford.

Those reports claim United have struck a preliminary agreement with Pochettino to take the job, with some details still under discussion between the two parties.

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The Argentine is tied to a contract with the United States Soccer Federation until the middle of 2030. His deal carries a release clause worth around 7 million pounds, equivalent to nearly 9 million euros, which the English club will have to negotiate over with the American federation.

United are also working to agree with Pochettino on his backroom staff, with talks involving the American federation expected to accelerate over the next 24 hours.

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The club want the Argentine at Old Trafford as quickly as possible. Even so, they are aware of his commitment to the United States, who are preparing to face Haiti twice during the ongoing international break.

Pochettino could take charge before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on 22 November, with most of the squad due back at the club by next Thursday.