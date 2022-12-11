'If you join Kaizer Chiefs, I’ll make sure you never play again in SA' - Orlando Pirates legend Fish reveals Sono threat

Orlando Pirates legend Mark Fish has revealed how Jomo Cosmos chairman Jomo Sono threatened him about signing for Kaizer Chiefs.

Fish joined Pirates amidst interest from Chiefs

Sono was against Fish joining Amakhosi from Ezenkosi

Fish went on to achieve legendary status at Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The retired defender was among the top players in the country in the early 1990s while playing for Jomo Cosmos and he attracted interest from two of the biggest football clubs in the country, Pirates and Chiefs.

Fish, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of South African football, ended up joining Pirates in 1993 as the Buccaneers signed him from Cosmos.

The Cape Town-born legend has now opened up about what transpired when Chiefs were pursuing him.

WHAT DID FISH SAY?: "When we [Cosmos] got relegated, in the following season, we found ourselves [with other teammates from Cosmos] at Pirates,” Fish said in the Podcast and Chill with MacG.

“When I was on my way to see Jomo Sono, the old PRO from Kaizer Chiefs saw me and we started chatting.

“He said the Chiefs fans had been writing him messages saying they would like to see me and Lucas [Radebe] playing together before Lucas went to Leeds [United]," he added.

“When I told Jomo, he said, ‘if you sign for Kaizer Chiefs, I’ll make sure you never play football again in this country. Anyway, I found myself at Pirates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fish achieved legendary status at Pirates as he won the 1994 National Soccer League title and 1995 Caf Champions League trophy with the Buccaneers as one of the club's key players.

His exploits for Pirates earned Fish a move to Europe where he joined Italy's Lazio in 1996 and he also helped Bafana Bafana clinch the Afcon title on home soil in the same year.

The Arcadia Sheppard academy product went on to enjoy a successful playing career in Europe turning out for Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FISH? The former Ipswich Town player is currently working for Cosafa as an ambassador.