Stefan Effenberg believes Urbig must start Sunday's Bundesliga game against SV Elversberg if he is to travel with the national team.

"I believe it depends on whether Urbig is in goal today. If that is not the case, he should not be nominated," the 56-year-old explained on Sport1's Doppelpass. Later in the afternoon, that was confirmed: Urbig started in goal for Bayern in Elversberg.

Bayern Munich's goalkeeping situation remains a recurring issue. Behind first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Urbig has had only limited chances to prove himself. Although it had been agreed in the latest contract extension that the deputy would get regular match practice, Urbig has so far made just one appearance, in the first-round DFB Cup tie against VfL Osnabrück.

For Effenberg, that is not enough for a national team call-up. Urbig "needs games. He has had the odd game," said Effenberg, before adding: "If he does not get that today, he probably will not nominate him."

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Who could Jürgen Klopp nominate in goal for the DFB team?

Weeks of talk about Urbig being a candidate for Klopp's first Germany squad do little to change the sporting picture. The coaching staff's decision is close, and there are other options. Loris Karius, for one, has recently drawn attention. The 33-year-old impressed after helping Schalke 04 win promotion to the Bundesliga with consistent performances in the top flight.

Effenberg does not expect the Schalke keeper to earn a quick return to the national team. In his view, it would simply come too soon: "With Karius, I would say: sustain that over time, then he can get another chance."

Klopp will officially announce his first squad as Germany coach on 17 September, which will finally settle the speculation.