'I am going to get him in the locker room!' – Ibrahima Konate fumes over late goal against Turkiye

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France centre-back Ibrahima Konate has voiced his frustration over a sloppy late goal conceded against Turkiye. Despite securing first place in Group A1, Konaté insisted that Les Bleus must maintain higher concentration levels moving forward.

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Securing top spot in Group A1

France concluded their international break with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Turkiye at the Matmut Atlantique, sealing first place in UEFA Nations League Group A1. Zinedine Zidane's men capitalized on an early own goal and a clinical finish from substitute Eli Junior Kroupi to secure the result, edging out Belgium for top spot.

Slide 2: Taking positives from a fast-paced week

Speaking to TF1 after the match, returning centre-back Ibrahima Konate reflected on the physical demands of the week and the team's positive response following their defeat to Italy.

"We’ll take the result. After the defeat in Italy, it was important to win and qualify," Konate stated.

"We always need to improve, that’s clear, but our second half was better in terms of pressing, in what the coach asked us to do. That’s a positive point."

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Praising staff management and squad depth

Konate also highlighted how well the coaching staff managed the players' workloads during a punishing schedule across European clubs.

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"It’s still very new with the coach, we’ll continue to work. It was an extremely fast-paced week; every club should thank the coach. He thought of everything so we wouldn’t get too tired," Konate added.

"We showed some good things during these two matches. At 2-0, we could still score or hold onto the lead."

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Locker room warning over defensive lapse

Despite the successful qualification, Konate made no secret of his anger regarding Abdulkerim Bardakci's late injury-time header for Turkiye.

"I can take responsibility for the corner we conceded. But afterwards, it’s stupid not to mark your player," Konate warned.

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"I don’t know who it is, but I’m going to get him in the locker room." Les Bleus will head into the March quarter-finals with high standards and plenty of motivation to tighten up.