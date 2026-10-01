Jorge Jesus has issued a warning to his star man Cristiano Ronaldo, promising to reveal everything that passed between the pair at a later date.

Portugal travel to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen to face Denmark in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Minutes before kick-off, Jesus faced questions about the crisis that erupted between him and Ronaldo in recent hours, a row that prompted the Al-Nassr captain to walk out of the Portugal camp for good.

"I will explain everything after the final match," Jesus said in comments relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his personal "X" account.

The Portuguese boss was referring to the clash in which his side host Norway next Sunday, in the fourth round of the group stage.

"I have long years in football, and I know that I did not do anything that should have made things go differently," Jesus added.

He signed off: "After the Norway match, we will talk about this subject. I will not hide or run away from it. No one can take away what Cristiano represents. He is an icon, and that is something beyond doubt".

Ronaldo quit the Portugal camp on Wednesday and returned to Madrid, with the crisis sparked by his omission from the Norway match in the second round of the group stage.

The Portuguese star made his decision to leave just hours after Jesus insisted he is the first and last decision-maker in the national team. The coach also admitted he had broken his promise to "the Don" to feature in part of that last Norway match.

Portugal sit top of Group Four with 6 points. The hosts come into the match in third on 3 points, behind Norway on goal difference.



