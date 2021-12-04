‘I will play anywhere the manager wants me’ – Nigeria’s Bassey ready for any position at Rangers

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey has revealed the reason he would play in any position for the Scottish giants.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international has been in great form for the Gers since replacing injured compatriot Leon Balogun in the back four under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Under Steven Gerrard, who left the Gers to handle Premier League side Aston Villa, Bassey struggled to get playing time but since the arrival of the former Arsenal defender, he has featured in every game.

With Balogun and Filip Helander out injured, the Dutch tactician has switched Bassey from the left-back role to centre-back and the Super Eagle insists he is ready to play in any position as it will help him to get better as a player.

“I will play anywhere the manager wants me. Being young you need to build trust,” Bassey told the media on Friday as quoted by The Herald.

“I think playing different positions helps me get better as a player. You see the game from a different angle and the passing lines are different.

“Positioning is different but I have experienced players and internationals around me. I have the likes of Tav, Connor, Greegsy, and Borna and they have all helped me out.

“Every game and every day is just a learning experience for me. I wish Leon the best and I hope he gets back soon but I just want to be on the pitch.

“I think most guys in the dressing room are happiest on the pitch at Ibrox.”

On working under van Bronckhorst, Bassey said: “I think the new boss has been amazing. As players, you just have to adapt and we have really enjoyed it.

“We don't really think about the details. We just try to get on with it and perform as well as we can. Things have been similar since he came in and you just go with the flow.

“When there is someone new in the building you want to give your best. I was in and out of the team before but now it is a clean slate for everyone.

“You want to show how good you are and what you can give. He has taken the level in training up and hopefully, we are showing that in our performances.”

Bassey will hope to keep his starting role when Rangers host Dundee at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.