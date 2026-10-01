That prompted long-time DFB fan Steven Pawlowicz to launch his own "Adeyemi" chants. His backing for the Barcelona star came through clearly on the outside microphones of ARD .

After the match, Pawlowicz first drew attention to the incidents in an Instagram post. The 32-year-old then explained the background to his chants to Bild and Frankenpost : "In the first minute, vicious abuse towards the German players came from the third row behind us, at first mainly aimed at Bayern players. Insults that then shifted so that they were also directed at appearance," Pawlowicz reported.

Scandal in the stands: fans insulted as well as the DFB stars

Apparently, it did not stop at verbal attacks on the national team players. Other spectators were also said to have been heavily insulted and even threatened with violence. "Other spectators were also viciously insulted and even threatened with violence with shouts like 'Come here then!' or 'What do you actually want?'. We informed the steward immediately. But there was no reaction - just a shrug of the shoulders."

Pawlowicz then decided to answer the abuse with positive chants. "Every time they shouted something disgusting, I shouted something positive, but louder," he explained. He had not expected his chants to reach the TV microphone: "I had no idea that people could hear me. There was no signal at all in the stadium. The Greeks were also so loud that I am really surprised that people could hear me so well."

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The situation was unusual for Pawlowicz. "I have never experienced anything like that at internationals. Germany matches are usually super relaxed, not comparable with matches in the Bundesliga. A super peaceful atmosphere - whether against Italy or Finland. But there are always troublemakers."

On the pitch, the defeat also left Germany under pressure. The 1-0 loss to Greece was also the first defeat of Jürgen Klopp's reign as Germany coach. Klopp is therefore still waiting for his first win after his debut ended in a 1-1 draw. He will have his next chance against Serbia on Thursday.