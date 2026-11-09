‘I think we’ve seen his last international appearance for the Netherlands’

For De Telegraaf head of football Valentijn Driessen, Memphis Depay has played his last game for the Netherlands.

"He'll have to play a lot first," Driessen says. "And when he plays three, four or five matches in a row, he often gets injured. So that's the problem with Memphis. And he's not the youngest any more."

On the 32-year-old's chances, Driessen adds: "I think it's going to be very difficult for him. Memphis has played, I think, one and a half or two matches. So I understand why he's not in the squad. Let him get fully fit at Corinthians first."

"But his physical condition is holding him back, of course. Otherwise, he might still have been included or given a chance by Xavi. But I think we've seen Memphis play his last international," Driessen says.

Xavi has chosen other forwards for this international period, though he has not ruled out a return for Memphis. "The door will always be open to him, especially for players like him, because he has a lot of quality and talent, and can score a lot of goals and make the difference."

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At Monday's press conference, the national-team coach said the decision came down to current form. "We have decided that the rest of the squad are in better form."

Memphis has made 112 appearances for the Netherlands. His most recent match came at the last World Cup, when he played for a quarter of an hour in the 1-3 group-stage win against Tunisia.