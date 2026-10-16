"I'm lucky to still be alive": Mikel Merino reveals terrifying secrets from his past

Three bombs that nearly killed him. An injury that threatened to wreck his World Cup. Glory in the shirts of Arsenal and Spain. Mikel Merino has lived an extraordinary journey in which suffering mixed with fear, and determination with hope, before he found himself at the summit of world football.

Writing in a letter published by "The Players' Tribune", the Spanish midfielder looked back on the defining stages of his career: the brutal injury, the role his family played in getting him through his hardest moments, and the terrifying memories of his time at Borussia Dortmund. Some of those events changed his outlook on life forever.

Merino revealed one of the most frightening experiences of his life, when he was a Borussia Dortmund player and the team bus was attacked with three bombs on the way to a Champions League match.

"I'm lucky to still be alive," the Spaniard said. "I was 20 years old when the attack happened. I heard an enormous explosion, then I felt the bus almost tip over. And when I looked behind me, I saw blood and smoke and heard screaming."

He spent that night in hospital, waiting on team-mate Marc Bartra, who suffered a wrist injury in the explosion, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

The real shock arrived the next day. A huge piece of shrapnel had lodged in the headrest of the seat next to Bartra's, the seat Merino usually took.

Changing his place that day may have saved his life. He picked another seat because his legs felt heavy and there was more space in front of him.

An injury that threatened the World Cup dream

Years on from that terror, Merino faced a new test. He suffered a serious foot injury last February that threatened his chances of going to the World Cup.

The Arsenal man recalled the moment he received the medical diagnosis, sitting through what he described as the most depressing presentation of his life after doctors discovered how complicated the problem was.

So rare was the injury that specialists struggled to settle on the best approach to treatment and recovery. Then came the bigger blow: he might need around six months to get back on the pitch, with the World Cup just four months away.

His doctor put it plainly: "Mikel, I'm sorry, this is impossible." Merino refused to give up. He began a long slog of treatment and rehabilitation, leaning on his family, especially his wife Lola, who stood by him despite being pregnant.

At times he felt embarrassed by his constant need for her help, Merino admitted, but her support was essential in getting him through that period.

From winning the title with Arsenal to a dream fulfilled

Severe as the injury was, Merino made it back onto the pitch and took part in Arsenal's Premier League title celebrations, before achieving another dream by joining the Spain squad for the World Cup.

The birth of his son Marco, ten days before one of the decisive moments of his season, lifted him. It drove him on to keep fighting and get back to his level.

Months out of the side never shook his belief that he could convince coach Luis de la Fuente he was fit to represent the national team. He sent video clips and graphics charting his progress to the coaching staff.

His name appeared on the Spain squad list. The anxiety that had shadowed his entire recovery turned into overwhelming joy.

Merino hugged his wife and kissed his son as soon as the call-up was announced, messages pouring onto his phone, and realised the dream of playing in a World Cup had become reality.

Unforgettable moments in the Spain shirt

Merino also picked out his most notable moments with Spain, the matches that embodied the team's strength and collective spirit, and the role his team-mates played in the big wins.

One of the decisive attacks against Portugal stuck with him. He spotted space in the heart of the defence and set off to exploit it, before a perfect pass reached him and paved the way for the goal.

Spain's tactical approach also drew his praise. The possession style, he stressed, makes it extremely difficult for opponents to win the ball back.

France were an important test against a group of players with huge potential, he said, but Spain relied on their collective identity and their ability to control the rhythm of the game.

The Messi shot that temporarily blinded him

Argentina left a different kind of mark. Merino found himself facing a powerful shot from Lionel Messi.

The Arsenal player saw the Argentine star shaping to shoot from outside the penalty area and stepped forward to block it. He took the shot straight in the face.

"I said to myself: no, not him," he recalled. "I came forward to block it, but he struck the ball hard, straight into my face. I fell to the ground as if I had been shot."

Such was the power of the strike that he lost the sight in one eye for the rest of the match. It worried him for a few moments, before enormous relief washed over him at the final whistle.

Family: the secret of resilience behind the scenes

Merino closed his letter with thanks to the family who supported him through the hardest stages of his career, from the aftermath of the attack on the Dortmund bus, through the brutal injury, to his return to the pitch and the trophies that followed.

For the Spanish midfielder, the journey was not just a story of sporting success. It was a human experience that showed him the value of family support and the importance of holding on to hope when a return looks impossible.

His final words reflect the scale of what he lived through: "Even today, I still can't believe it's all over. All I can say is: thank you."