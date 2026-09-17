Amir Bouhamdi is enjoying his breakthrough season at PSV, and that is already prompting questions over his future. Which country will the 18-year-old left winger choose for his international career: the Netherlands or Morocco?

Born in Sittard, Bouhamdi grew up in the Netherlands. But through his parents' nationality, he is also eligible to represent Morocco.

"I now feel like someone from Eindhoven, but my Moroccan background is an important part of my identity," he says in the magazine De PSV Supporter.

"I have played for the Netherlands Under-18s and was also called up once for Morocco Under-20s. Unfortunately, I could not go there at the time because of an injury."

"So I can still represent both countries. If that choice comes at some point, I'll see what I do. I don't have to make that decision now. My focus is on PSV and on my development here."

Bouhamdi came through the youth teams at Roda JC and PSV. At the start of August, he made his debut for the Eindhoven club's first team in the 0-4 Johan Cruyff Shield defeat against AZ.

So far, Bouhamdi has made six appearances for PSV's first team. He has registered two assists in those games. For Jong PSV, the youngster has played 13 matches, scoring once and adding three assists.