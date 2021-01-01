Kaizer Chiefs did enough to beat Horoya AC - Hunt

Amakhosi started their group stage campaign by sharing the spoils but their tactician feels they deserved maximum points

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says their effort in the 0-0 draw against Horoya AC in Tuesday’s Caf Champions League Group C match could have turned the contest into a victory.

After their maiden participation at this stage of the competition was delayed when they failed to travel to Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca, Chiefs finally kicked of their campaign in this pool.

Although Hunt was not entirely pleased with his side’s showing, he feels they did enough to collect three points on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants thought they had taken the lead twice in the second half but Samir Nurkovic’s efforts were ruled out for offside.

“Just a bit disappointed with the result. I thought we did enough to win the game‚ but it didn’t happen‚” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live.

“That’s how it goes in football. And the ones who survive are the stronger ones. As long as we create the opportunities... and maybe in the first half we didn’t create enough‚ where I think our final ball was not good enough.

“But once we got the synergy a bit better‚ we wanted to get the midfield players wide – because we don’t really have wide players‚ and we wanted to get the central players in those areas – then it was much better in the second half.

“The plan from the start was to try and do that but it’s not a natural thing for some players.”

Amakhosi are now third in their group after basement side Petro Atletico were edged 1-0 by Wydad Casablanca at home to record a second defeat following a 2-0 defeat by Horoya in their opening match.

But Chiefs' result saw them failing to win in their last four matches across all competitions, all played at home.

They have managed to score just three goals in those matches, while conceding five times.

As they now appear jinxed at FNB Stadium, Hunt acknowledges that they are a better side when playing away from home.

Article continues below

“Sometimes it’s going to take a ball to ricochet off somebody for us to score,” Hunt continued.

“Especially here [at FNB]. We are really struggling here. Away from home we are much better. It was right. Once we got them into better side areas you’re going to get better service‚ which happened.”

It is now to be seen how they will perform away from home when they take on Wydad Casablanca in their next match rescheduled for Sunday, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.