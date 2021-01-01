Hugo Broos: Ex-Cameroon boss confirms Safa contact over Bafana job

The experienced tactician was also linked with the national team vacancy in 2017 before Stuart Baxter was reappointed as South Africa mentor

Former Cameroon head coach Hugo Brooks has confirmed contact from the South African Football Association regarding the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

Safa is looking to find a replacement for Molefi Ntseki, who was dismissed after Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon last month.

Broos, who has been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019, is among the coaches which have been linked with the vacant coaching job.

The Belgian tactician has now revealed that he was approached by Safa with the 69-year-old having led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title.

“We had contact one week ago,” Broos told Sowetan.

According to the publication, Broos also confirmed on Tuesday night that he was still in Belgium, but he did not give details of his discussion with Safa.

"The only thing I am willing to say for now is that there was contact with me one week ago. I don’t know what is going to happen in the next day or the coming days," he said.

"Nothing has happened between me and the federation [Safa] and I don’t want to comment too much on this matter."



Broos, who has also been linked with the DR Congo coaching job, coached Algerian clubs JS Kabylie and NA Hussein Dey between 2014 and 2015.

Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, as well as South African tacticians Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane have also been linked with the Bafana job in recent weeks.



Having both coached Bafana in the past, Queiroz and current Al Ahly head coach Mosimane are reportedly not interested in the national team job.

While Bafana legend McCarthy is currently in charge of AmaZulu FC and he has confirmed his interest in the Bafana job, but the KwaZulu-Natal giants are keen to keep the retired striker.

Safa recently released a statement dismissing reports linking them with McCarthy and the association is expected to announce a new coach this week.

The nation's football governing body is looking to bring in a new Bafana coach before the national team starts its 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in June.