AmaZulu have no interest in letting Bafana Bafana-linked McCarthy leave - Safa warned

The former Orlando Pirates striker is reportedly on the radar of the nation's football governing body

AmaZulu FC chairman Sandile Zungu has warned the South African Football Association that Benni McCarthy is not available to coach Bafana Bafana.

Safa is set to appoint a new coach as a replacement for Molefi Ntseki after the local tactician was dismissed by the association following Bafana''s failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

McCarthy is among the coaches who have been linked with the South Africa coaching job with Bafana set to start their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June 2021.

The Bafana legend has already expressed his interest in the vacant Bafana job, but his boss Zungu has made it clear that the 43-year-old mentor will not be leaving the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

“We have no interest in letting Benni leave AmaZulu FC," Zungu told Sowetan.

"He is doing a fantastic job‚ we are enjoying him and he is equally happy at AmaZulu."

With Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane having reportedly ruled himself out of the vacant job, Safa was tipped to reappoint Carlos Queiroz as the new Bafana head coach last week.

Safa president Danny Jordaan also added fuel to the fire indicating Queiroz would be the best man for the job with the Portuguese tactician having led Bafana to the 2002 Fifa World Cup finals before leaving his post.

The association was set to announce the new coach last week Saturday, but they postponed the press conference due to issues with international Covid-19 travel.

The announcement was rescheduled for this week and the latest rumours are now indicating that Safa has sets its sights on McCarthy after failing to bring in Queiroz.

The former Real Madrid manager remains jobless since leaving the Colombia coaching job in December 2020 with the team struggling in their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

While McCarthy has transformed AmaZulu into potential PSL title contenders with Usuthu currently placed second on the league standings and undefeated in 14 games.

Whoever comes in as Ntseki's replacement will be in charge of Bafana when they face Zimbabwe in their first game in their World Cup qualifying group (Group G) in June.