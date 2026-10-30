A report by TZ puts the sum at five million euros. In return, Bayern Munich face considerable inconvenience: the long journey to the East African country will seriously disrupt their preparations for the second half of the season.

In recent years, Bayern Munich have always resumed training on 2 or 3 January, then visited fan clubs and played a friendly close to home. At the start of this year, for example, they resumed training on 3 January, visited fan clubs on 4 January and faced RB Salzburg on 6 January. Their first competitive match followed on 11 January.

This season's schedule is considerably tighter. Bayern Munich face Ajax on 5 January, but the nine-hour flight to Kenya means the squad must leave on 4 January. They will return no earlier than 6 January.

On 8 January, the first Bundesliga matchday of the new year begins. The exact schedule has yet to be confirmed, but Bayern Munich face Borussia Mönchengladbach that weekend. Three consecutive weeks with midweek matches follow. Including the friendly in Kenya, Bayern Munich will play eight matches in 26 or 27 days.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

Why are Bayern Munich playing in Kenya in January?

The friendly against Ajax in Kenya will mark the opening of the new national stadium, Raila Odinga International Stadium, which is also set to serve as a venue for the Africa Cup next summer in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Morocco's Ismael Saibari and Senegal's Bara Ndiaye could then return to the newly built arena as members of the Bayern Munich squad.

"Bayern Munich have millions of wonderful fans in Africa, with whom we feel a close connection - it is a continent with enormous enthusiasm for football. For many years, we have regularly been present in America and Asia with our Audi Summer Tour," explained Rouven Kasper, board member for marketing and sales. "Now we have a new opportunity to strengthen our connection with our fans in Africa too, to give them a first-hand experience of Bayern Munich and to underline our club's international appeal. We will make a further contribution to making the Bundesliga even more visible."