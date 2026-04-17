History will be written in the brisk air of Reykjavik at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium as England take to the pitch for their milestone 500th official match, looking to cement their status at the top of Group A3.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Iceland vs England as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Iceland vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Iceland vs England kick-off time

Iceland vs England kicks off on 18 Apr at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

This landmark fixture finds England in high spirits following a massive 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley earlier this week, a result that propelled Sarina Wiegman’s side to the top of the qualifying group. While the Lionesses already secured a 2-0 win against Iceland back in March at the City Ground, a trip to Reykjavik presents an entirely different challenge, especially with the home side coming off their own morale-boosting win.

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Iceland has proven to be a stubborn opponent, and they’ll be eager to use the home-field advantage to disrupt England’s pursuit of automatic qualification for Brazil 2027. With only the group winners guaranteed a direct ticket to the finals, England knows that anything less than three points could leave the door open for Spain to reclaim the lead.

Key stats & injury news

The statistical narrative highlights a period of dominance for England, who have kept things tidy at the back throughout the early stages of this campaign, including that professional clean sheet in the reverse fixture. On the injury front, the Lionesses are managing a few notable absences; Alex Greenwood was forced to withdraw from the squad earlier this week with a minor muscle injury, joining long-term absentees Niamh Charles and Beth Mead on the sidelines.

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Iceland will also have to be at their defensive best to contain Georgia Stanway, who found the net in the last meeting, and Lauren Hemp, who is in world-class form following her match-winner against Spain. If Iceland can weather the early storm and exploit England's reshuffled backline, they might just find the breakthrough they lacked in Nottingham.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ISL Last match ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win England 2 - 0 Iceland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: