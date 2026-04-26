Coventry City, already crowned Championship winners and promoted to the Premier League, welcome Wrexham to the CBS Arena where the visitors know that back-to-back victories could lock in sixth place and a coveted playoff spot.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Coventry vs Wrexham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Coventry vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Coventry vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry vs Wrexham kicks off on 26 Apr at 07:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Match preview

Coventry may have drawn three of their last four matches, but with Frank Lampard’s side already crowned champions, those results hardly matter - especially after sealing the title in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 demolition of Portsmouth on Tuesday night. It’s been a campaign defined by their attacking flair, with 90 goals scored across 44 games, at least 13 more than any other team, even if they’ll finish with the lowest points tally for a title winner in four seasons. Sunday’s clash at the CBS Arena is set to be a celebration, yet Lampard will still want his team to notch a 17th home victory from 23 attempts and add to their impressive 52-point haul on home soil.

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That said, Coventry’s recent dip - two dropped results since mid-March and just two clean sheets in their last six home fixtures - offers encouragement to Wrexham. Phil Parkinson’s side have strung together back-to-back wins for the first time since February, shutting out Stoke City 2-0 and Oxford United 1-0 in midweek. Level on points with Hull but boasting a slightly better goal difference, Wrexham know that victories over Coventry and Middlesbrough could secure sixth place and a playoff berth.

Key stats & injury news

Coventry’s squad news is fairly positive, with Lampard having the option to rotate players back in - Jake Bidwell, Victor Torp, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ellis Simms will all be pushing for involvement, while Joel Latibeaudiere could return in central defence after being left unused last time out.

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Wrexham, on the other hand, may stick with the same side that beat Oxford, though Phil Parkinson has options if he wants to tweak things: Issa Kabore could slot in at right wing-back for Ryan Longman, while Lewis O’Brien and Kieffer Moore are available to freshen up midfield and attack. The one concern remains Liberato Cacace, who is still sidelined and racing against time to be fit for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign.

Stats wise – Wrexham’s away form has been quietly impressive in their first Championship season, collecting 34 points from 22 trips and conceding only 25 goals - the second-best defensive record on the road - making them dangerous visitors for this celebratory occasion.

Team news & squads

Coventry vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Lampard Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: