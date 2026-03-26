It’s been almost 20 years since either the Czech Republic or Ireland featured at a World Cup finals, so a slice of history is only two games away.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Czechia vs Ireland as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Czechia vs Ireland with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Czechia vs Ireland for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Czechia vs Ireland kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Fortuna Arena

Czechia vs Ireland will kick off on 26 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Only two wins stand between the Czech Republic and Ireland and the 2026 World Cup. The Czechs are the second-highest-ranked FIFA nation in their pathway, so they will fancy their chances. If they get past Ireland, they'd have home advantage in a potential final playoff match against either Denmark or North Macedonia. Czechia hasn't tasted defeat in its last 16 games on Czech soil (W13, D3), with four clean sheets in the last five of those.

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Ireland’s last appearance at a World Cup finals was in 2002. They scored a 96th-minute winner in their last group game against Hungary to dramatically secure a playoff place, the third of three consecutive wins when it mattered most. It's their longest winning sequence in almost ten years.

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Key stats & injury news

Ireland has only kept one clean sheet in their last ten games on foreign soil.

Festy Ebosele and Liam Scales are suspended for Ireland, and Evan Ferguson misses out with an injury.

Czech striker Patrik Schick was fit enough to make the squad, having just returned from injury.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 3 L. Scales

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: