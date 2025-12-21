Premier League's hottest team, Aston Villa host a depleted Manchester United on Sunday.

Morgan Rogers led the way as Aston Villa completed a thrilling comeback against West Ham United to secure a sixth straight win in the league. It also extended their winning run to nine in all competitions. Unai Emery's side has turned a poor start to the season into a distant memory and is right in the title conversations with an outside chance. The Villans now face a Manchester United side that they haven't beaten in six attempts. The Red Devils stopped Aston Villa from clinching a Champions League spot last season on the final matchday. Emery will be eager to dish out a humbling and take his winning streak to 10.

Manchester United played a crazy game of football at home against Bournemouth. The 4-4 draw was a treat for neutrals but was a roller coaster ride for everyone involved on and off the pitch. As their attack continues to improve, the defence keeps falling flat for Ruben Amorim's team. Through injuries, suspensions and AFCON, they arrive in Birmingham with a depleted squad. But it presents a great opportunity for the bench players to step up and shape their careers at Old Trafford. With Champions League spots still in touching distance, another victory over the Villans will earn a lot of credit for Amorim.

Here is where to find Aston Villa vs Manchester United live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Kickoff on Sunday, 21 December is at 15:00 ET, 20:00 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Emery has two major headaches in his backline as Emi Martinez and Pau Torres are facing late fitness tests. Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings are ruled out of the clash, and Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent team. The manager will continue with his tried and tested XI. Victor Lindelof, the former Red Devil, will be lining up in defence if Torres fails to clear the test.

Predicted Lineups: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Casemiro picked up a fifth yellow card and will miss the Villa game due to a suspension. They are one of the hardest hit teams due to AFCON, as three key starters in Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo left on international duty. It should finally give Kobbie Mainoo a run in the team as Bruno Fernandes, who admitted he was asked to leave the club in the summer, pushes forward. Diogo Dalot will play on his natural right-flank as Patrick Dorgu takes the left-wingback spot. One of Joshua Zirkzee or Benjamin Sesko will take up the striker role, allowing Bruno to slot alongside Matheus Cunha up top. In defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are still on the sidelines receiving treatment.

Predicted Lineups: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Fernandes, Sesko

