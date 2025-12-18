Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee and the six Man Utd players who can take advantage of Red Devils' AFCON absences

The three players form the entire right side of Ruben Amorim's first-choice team, having played a combined 3,051 minutes this term. That is the second-most minutes played by those from a single Premier League club who are heading to AFCON, only behind Fulham. Amad, Mbeumo and Mazraoui also have 11 goals and assists between them, the joint-highest in the league along with Fulham's Nigerian trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

While Mazraoui has been in and out of the team due to struggles with injury, Mbeumo has started every Premier League game while Amad has missed just one. Mbeumo is United's top scorer with six goals while Amad is the fourth-biggest provider of goals for Amorim's side.

But the pair provide much more than goals and assists given their impressive mutual understanding down the right flank, as well as their stamina and effort levels. Their importance to the team can be seen in how much work went into ensuring that they were both available to play against Bournemouth on Monday, even though that was the deadline set by FIFA for all players to be released for the tournament.

But every crisis also represents opportunity, and the tournament in Morocco is a lifeline for several United players, who can use the next four weeks and seven matches to prove their worth and reclaim their place in Amorim's plans...