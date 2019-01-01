How South African fans reacted to Percy Tau helping Club Brugge top Belgian league

The Bafana Bafana star is establishing himself in Belgium with an impressive assist once again in Europe

were in great form with a 5-0 victory against Mechelen in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

Percy Tau was instrumental for his club again while other African stars Krepin Diatta and Mbaye Diagne were on target.

international Tau started the game this time at AFAS Stadion following his amazing individual performance in their Belgian Cup victory against Francs Borains, where he scored and provided two assists.

We take a look at how South African Twitter followed his performance online, before, during and after the game.

Percy Tau with another assist and putting his team on top of the log. — Pudi : The Great Goat (@KaraboRiley) September 28, 2019

How is Percy Tau doing against Mechelen? — Sello (@Sellosi) September 28, 2019

The coach deserves a salary increase for starting Percy Tau. 👏🏾 We are Bruges! — Psyzah Thobakgale 🇿🇦 (@Psyzah) September 28, 2019

Where is Percy Tau https://t.co/kITpkOjWzb — zingkalu (@Zingi_Mazingi) September 28, 2019

Admin have you ran out of Percy Tau pics or what??? Skare tlela ka mehlolo wena pic.twitter.com/2CMdHjFJOL — Tshepo (@TallTee6) September 28, 2019

Admin now you must treat Percy Tau as a breadwinner in your team 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B3oyTmDRd3 — ZWELY_SIYA🇿🇦💙🖤 (@Zweli87514961) September 27, 2019

vs Percy Tau next — Migatte no Gokui Amos (@NattyAdonis) September 28, 2019

Percy Tau is literally the only South African footballer who plays good football overseas, at top-flight level in a decent league. — Sihle (@LordNkosi) September 28, 2019

Striker Percy Tau lasted for 65 minutes for Belgian Giants Brugge and grabbed an assist for the 1st of 5 goals as Brugge defeated KV Mechelen 5-0 in the Belgian Jupiler league. Tau now has 4 assists and 3 goals in 10 games in all competitions this season



⚽💪👇👏👌👌 pic.twitter.com/CWJpXIN4ln — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) September 28, 2019

Percy Tau with another assist and putting his team on top of the log. — Pudi : The Great Goat (@KaraboRiley) September 28, 2019

Percy Tau really needs to work on his finishing 😭😭 — Bhudda_Marv (@Bhudda_Marv) September 28, 2019

Had to wait till I saw Percy TAU then liked ❤️👍😂😂Haha https://t.co/vfKeKUiqzh — Siyabonga Gumede (@Siya_Mapapa) September 28, 2019

All I want to see is Percy Tau to start the game 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9jPSyNoPT5 — Gedeza🇿🇦 (@lungelo_mnyandu) September 28, 2019

@EASPORTSFIFA Percy Tau #totw3. 2 Assists and 1 goal to help the team win 3-0😌 pic.twitter.com/ILiXUSfiEI — Apiwe Marafane (@Ta_Stiga) September 28, 2019

I love this @ClubBrugge admin! There's that Mzansi flavor in their tweets. Percy Tau effect! https://t.co/OawUcMmQf5 — Stha 🇿🇦 (@Stha_Tomose) September 27, 2019