African All Stars

How South African fans reacted to Percy Tau helping Club Brugge top Belgian league

Getty Images
The Bafana Bafana star is establishing himself in Belgium with an impressive assist once again in Europe

Club Brugge were in great form with a 5-0 victory against Mechelen in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

Percy Tau was instrumental for his club again while other African stars Krepin Diatta and Mbaye Diagne were on target.

South Africa international Tau started the game this time at AFAS Stadion following his amazing individual performance in their Belgian Cup victory against Francs Borains, where he scored and provided two assists.

We take a look at how South African Twitter followed his performance online, before, during and after the game.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

