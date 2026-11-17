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Antonio Conte’s two seasons at Napoli have cost more than €670 million in transfer fees and wages, with around €370 million invested in the transfer market. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the figures come from the accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026.

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Antonio Conte's two seasons at Napoli have come at a considerable cost for Aurelio De Laurentiis's club. Transfer fees and players' wages have taken the total for the two seasons well beyond €670 million, with around €370 million spent on strengthening the squad and more than €310 million on wages. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the figures come from the accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2026, which show the financial impact of the manager from Salento's time in Campania.

Conte's two seasons have brought sporting success, too, with Napoli winning the fourth Serie A title in their history at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and finishing second the following season. The club gave the manager considerable resources in the transfer market to achieve those results. That strategy produced record investment, but also increased the strain on Napoli's finances.

Napoli spent a total of €367 million on new players over Conte's two seasons. The club invested €152 million in 2024/25 and a further €215 million in 2025/26. Player sales brought in around €223 million over the same period. That left a €144 million deficit between purchases and sales of player registrations: departures covered only part of the transfer spending.

The main costs of running the team also rose. Napoli's wage bill climbed from €142 million in the first season to €172 million in 2025/26. Amortisation rose from €111 million to €128 million. Those figures reflect the growing financial value of the squad and the commitments Napoli took on to build a team capable of competing at the highest level.

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Wages and amortisation took the total cost of the squad to €253 million in 2024/25 and €300 million the following season. Together, those costs accounted for 87% and 78% of club revenue respectively. Napoli still closed the 2026 accounts with a profit, helped in part by the agreement between Lega Serie A and Img that lifted revenue to record levels. The rising costs did, however, limit Napoli's room to manoeuvre in the subsequent transfer window.

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Luciano Spalletti's previous spell puts the scale of Conte's investment into perspective. Across the two seasons the current Juventus manager spent in the Napoli dugout, the club spent €109 million on signings and brought in €91 million from sales. Running costs were lower, too: wages and amortisation together did not exceed €200 million in 2021/22, well below the financial commitment of subsequent years.

The gap between the two managers also shows up when their teams' results are measured against spending, Gazzetta dello Sport notes. During Spalletti's tenure, each league point Napoli earned cost around €2.3 million. Under Conte, that rose to €3.5 million per point. Keeping the team near the top of the table has required greater investment. The comparison must also account for the different economic circumstances and club strategies in each period.

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Napoli's biggest sales across the Spalletti and Conte eras tell another part of the story. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen brought in €80 million and €75 million respectively. Both had reached outstanding levels under the Tuscan manager and played key roles in the 2023 title triumph. Conte coached Kvaratskhelia for only the first six months of his time at Napoli, while Osimhen was not part of his plans for the team. Their departures nevertheless provided vital income for subsequent signings.

The proceeds from those two forwards' sales helped fund a substantial part of Napoli's transfer spending over the past two seasons. Conte's two years have brought far greater investment than the recent past, alongside a Serie A title and a Supercoppa triumph. Those choices have come with a considerable rise in wages and amortisation, leaving Napoli with less room for error in managing their resources. The challenge now is to remain highly competitive without compromising the financial balance the club have achieved.