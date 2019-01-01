How Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans reacted to the Soweto Derby

Saturday was a massive day for South African sport with the Rugby World Cup final and the Soweto Derby

After won the Rugby World Cup, many national team supporters were already tired from celebrating.

However, and were saving their highest energy levels to get behind their respective beloved teams.

With the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final locked at 2-2 after full-time, the match went to penalties where 's Akpeyi was the hero once again.

Amakhosi won 4-2 on penalties and we take a look at how the fans thanked Akpeyi for his saves, appreciated Rhulani Mokwena's tactics for keeping Pirates in this game with 10-men (for so long) and how Chiefs fans were given many 'heart-attacks' throughout the match.

Chiefs progress. Pirates’ trophy drought goes on. Akpeyi the hero. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 2, 2019

This game has to be proof to many that Rhulani Mokwena is a coach. A top coach. 40 minutes of the 90 with a man down, then 22 in extra time and you are holding a high flying Kaizer Chiefs at 2-2? All this with a man down? Credit where it's due. — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) November 2, 2019

An advert of South African football. Akpeyi takes @KaizerChiefs to the #TKO2019 semi-finals as they beat @orlandopirates 4-2 on penalties. — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 2, 2019

The best keeper in the world 🌍🌍



Akpeyi 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LBj9TTxCux — Theo (@HiMinaTheo) November 2, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties to progress to the next round of the #TKO2019



Credit to Nigeria 's number 1 AKPEYI. #SSDiski #SowetoDerby — Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) November 2, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs lead Orlando Pirates 2-1 courtesy of a Cardoso penaltyin extra timw!! No doubt about that penalty, blatant. What a game — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) November 2, 2019

LORCH was meant to get a Red card that was so unnecessary😒 #DirtyPlay#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/N97SIHgnqm — Sunkissed🇿🇦 (@ItsBi_NotBee) November 2, 2019

That offside call is influenced by 👇🏾#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/0tvNlfj2ef — Talani Baloyi (@TalaniBaloyi) November 2, 2019

We got robbed a goal and a red card for Lorch.. Everybody hating on Kaizer Chiefs man 💔 #SowetoDerby — Snob Sako Kasii 🎲 (@SnobRSA) November 2, 2019

Lorch has lost my Respect



On sportmanship #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/Dtp2K551cJ — BLACK POWER ✊✊ (@MOORSSS4) November 2, 2019

Lorch should have been sent off but then again we not complaining. ✌️✌️#SowetoDerby — Nomahelele's wife🇿🇦 (@Pal3sa1) November 2, 2019

Hehehe let me camp here as Chiefs fans complain about referee 😂😂😂😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/g2rdePyCPo — 🇿🇦Kay_Ass|KS|🇨🇺 (@Kay_Ass555) November 2, 2019

Lack of sex can make you think Orlando Pirates will beat Kaizer Chiefs.#TKO2019 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/zEEaPUR3fM — M P H O (@Peta_Mahasha) November 2, 2019

So the officials are paying the revenge now? #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/6rHjS8pR7H — your boy (@nazomagenge) November 2, 2019

Just as he enters the pitch my gaaawd!!!!! 🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️😁😁😁 Great one Mhango!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/KHLT43AR3C — WesternLight💡 (@Miss_Gigi95) November 2, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs is trying to give me a heart attack... They trying to kill me a real death #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/36X6vrCADB — Ⓐⓑⓤⓣⓘ (@Abuti_Katlego) November 2, 2019