Hoeness's words spark a storm: anger inside Bayern over Musiala

Uli Hoeness has caused a stir inside Bayern Munich. The honorary president's comments about the health of star Jamal Musiala have sparked discontent in the corridors of the Bavarian club, just as the player works his way back from injury.

Hoeness made headlines yesterday, Sunday, when he questioned whether Musiala can ever rediscover his best level, citing the diagnosis of the midfielder's neurological condition and his repeated injury troubles.

Speaking on the BR channel, Hoeness said: "Imagine if Bayern Munich now decided to question his contract and told him: what you can currently offer no longer aligns with what was agreed in the contract."

According to local website "TZ", the 74-year-old's remarks angered figures inside the club. The feeling is that his concerns are understandable in substance, but he need not have aired them this way. What really stung was Hoeness shining a light once again on Musiala's neurological condition, which has nothing to do with his current absence. The 23-year-old is recovering from a muscle tear.

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Twice earlier this season Musiala lost consciousness. He has suffered no further episodes in the past two months, however, after doctors adjusted the doses of his medication, meaning his condition is now largely under control.

The report added that the Germany international remains the most important card Vincent Kompany can play to turn a match, and the Bayern boss has consistently backed and motivated him in public.

If Hoeness is also trying to motivate Musiala, he has picked an approach entirely different to Kompany's, the same website notes.

Lothar Matthäus: a different point of view

Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus sees it differently. "Something must have happened," he said. "It is not reasonable for a player to be absent from the pitch for seven weeks due to a muscle tear. Perhaps there was a second tear, or perhaps the injury was more serious. Bayern Munich know well: Musiala has already suffered a setback in his rehabilitation programme. He felt pain again during one of the training sessions, and as a result, the volume of training was immediately reduced."

On the Hoeness comments, Matthäus added: "Perhaps he wanted to motivate Musiala a little to push him to give his all in the coming weeks and months and come back strongly. And if I were in Jamal Musiala's place, that would be enough motivation to show Uli: I'm back. And then Uli would be the happiest of people, because Jamal would return as a valuable addition to the team."

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