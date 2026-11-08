Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed that Jamal Musiala is suffering from an illness that cannot be cured permanently. The club, he admits, now faces a dilemma over the player's health, and he has left the door open to the possibility that Musiala may never regain his previous level.

"Musiala's situation is completely different from that of Vincent Kompany," Hoeness told Bavarian network "BR24". "We are facing a dilemma in this case, as he is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with the use of medication."

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"But the question remains: will he one day be able to regain the level he used to show?" he added.

On the contractual side, Hoeness explained that Musiala's illness was not covered by the insurance included in his deal. "Imagine if Bayern Munich now decided to question his contract, and told him: what you are able to offer currently no longer matches the level stipulated in the contract."

The Bayern Munich legend also turned to England striker Harry Kane. "He is a good character. In the past, we lost a lot of players to the Premier League, because it was seen as the promised land."

"These days, we are getting more players from England," he continued. "And when you talk to Harry, he says: 'My family feels safe here, the healthcare system is excellent. I can walk through the streets without fear'."