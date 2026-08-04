His transfer is not yet official! Vincent Kompany try out an exciting experiment in Bayern Munich’s friendly win

Just as in the 2-1 defeat to SV Wehen Wiesbaden and the 15-0 win against FC Rottach-Egern, coach Vincent Kompany again trusted a number of youth players in the starting line-up against Jeju SK FC. Once more, they made a positive impact.

Felipe Chavez (19) scored the expected opener for 1-0 in the 11th minute from a Guido Della Rovere (19) assist and later had chances to add more. Jeju then equalised before Bastian Assomo made it 2-1 in the 41st minute. The striker, still only 16, had also scored against Rottach-Egern and is increasingly emerging as one of the big winners of this pre-season.

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FC Bayern: Bara Ndiaye featured on the left wing

Bara Ndiaye (18) also started, although his transfer from partner academy Gambinos Stars to Bayern Munich has still not been officially announced. "He has permission to be here and to take part in the Asia tour," said board member for sport Max Eberl beforehand. The transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

After scoring a wonder goal off the bench against Rottach-Egern, Ndiaye got a different test against Jeju. Kompany used the central midfielder on the left wing. Ndiaye looked lively and repeatedly beat his man with skilful dribbles. The idea behind Kompany's experiment is clear: behind first-choice player Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich quickly look short on the left wing. Returning loanee Arijon Ibrahimovic is regarded as the first alternative, but Ndiaye could certainly be handed minutes there over the course of the season.

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Hiroki Ito: Big chance missed and near own goal

Jonas Urbig, Min-Jae Kim, Hiroki Ito, Tom Bischof and Joao Palhinha gave Bayern Munich five established professionals in the starting line-up against the team lying seventh in South Korea's K League 1. Local hero Kim wore the captain's armband but went off after just 36 minutes. After his World Cup participation, Bayern are set to ease him back in gradually, but for marketing reasons his inclusion in the starting line-up was probably unavoidable.

Meanwhile, Ito endured a highly unfortunate display. The 27-year-old Japanese player first spurned a huge chance completely unmarked in the 18th minute, then almost caused an own goal with a headed backpass after a misunderstanding with Urbig in the 26th. Ito started at left-back but moved into central defence after Kim's substitution. There, early in the second half, he was shown a yellow card for an unnecessarily hard challenge. Shortly afterwards, he dangerously deflected a shot, but Urbig was there with a strong save.

A few days ago, Eberl had stressed that Ito would be allowed to leave if a suitable offer came in. His performance against Jeju was certainly no calling card ahead of the coming season. Palhinha, who, just like Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza, is absolutely supposed to be sold, and Bischof, meanwhile, were badly exposed before the interim equaliser from Jeju's Brazilian striker Matheus Aias.

Bayern Munich test themselves against Aston Villa on Friday

In the 61st minute, Jonathan Tah, new signing Nathaniel Brown, Sacha Boey, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Arijon Ibrahimovic came on. Then, in the 78th, Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich and Luis Diaz followed. Despite a number of good chances, the final score remained unchanged at 2-1.

Next up, Bayern Munich travel from the South Korean island of Jeju to Hong Kong. Their second friendly of the Asia tour against Aston Villa will take place there on Friday (2pm). On 15 August, they face RB Leipzig in Munich.