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Joshua Kimmich has sharply criticised Bayern Munich's hierarchy over their treatment of Jamal Musiala, bringing back memories of the vaccination dispute of 2021 and his contract extension in 2025.

Just before the Champions League match against Lille, the heated debate over Jamal Musiala , his illness and a possible pay cut finally seemed to be settling down at Bayern Munich. After Bayern's hierarchy met Musiala's advisers, the club released a statement on Wednesday morning describing a "constructive exchange". The two sides would continue talks "in a spirit of partnership and confidentiality".

Bayern, badly hit by absences, then suffered their first defeat of the season against Lille. That gave them plenty else to talk about . But footballing matters quickly took a back seat again when Joshua Kimmich appeared in the mixed zone, sharply criticising the club's hierarchy over their treatment of his team-mate Musiala .

"What I don't understand is the way it's being communicated publicly. It must never happen that this is played out at a player's expense," said the 31-year-old vice-captain, who has played for Bayern for 11 years. "That is absolutely unacceptable and not the Bayern way!" Club powerbroker Uli Hoeneß had raised the issue publicly two and a half weeks earlier. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and, in particular, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who sits on the supervisory board alongside Hoeneß, followed with even stronger words.

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Deep divisions run through Bayern Munich

Kimmich did not lash out in the heat of the moment. He spoke calmly and in measured terms, acknowledging the other point of view. His comments appeared well considered: during a visit to his fan club on Sunday, he had already said he would address the Musiala issue after the Lille game. Kimmich's words exposed the deep divisions running through Bayern.

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On one side are the powerbrokers behind the scenes, above all Hoeneß and Rummenigge. The two helped turn Bayern into the global club they are today. Yet they seem almost chronically distrustful of their successors, suspecting them of wasting the club's money, particularly on what they consider excessive wages.

On the other side are sporting executives Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, coach Vincent Kompany and the team. They have consistently expressed complete faith in Musiala, while the club's powerbrokers have voiced doubts. Kimmich is the first to challenge them publicly. Michael Olise had already responded less overtly . The man of few words liked an Instagram post by Fabrizio Romano about players' union FIFPRO's sharp criticism of how Bayern's bosses had treated Musiala.

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Kimmich's prominent position as vice-captain, and the responsibility he feels towards his younger colleague, probably explain why he spoke out so plainly. He was speaking for the team. But his own contentious history may also have played a part.

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Covid quarantine: Kimmich's wages were withheld

During the Covid pandemic, Kimmich initially refused to be vaccinated in autumn 2021 because of health concerns, drawing widespread public criticism. Bayern's bosses did not publicly defend him. Instead, they too pressed him to get vaccinated and even withheld his wages while he quarantined as a close contact, which was legally permissible at the time.

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Kimmich, who was eventually vaccinated, said in a ZDF documentary released in June 2024 that he had "felt abandoned" by the club during that period. He had been "disappointed and hurt". "The trust I had in the club before that was, of course, broken."

Thomas Tuchel, who was coach at the time, also questioned Kimmich's role on the pitch after taking charge in 2023 and called for a new "holding six". Kimmich soon came to be seen as a candidate for a sale. Eberl took over as sporting director in early 2024. At that point, there was "no relationship at all between Jo and Bayern Munich", Eberl said in a second ZDF documentary about Kimmich from June 2026.

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Supervisory board withdrew offer before Kimmich's extension

Kimmich's relationship with Bayern's powerbrokers came under further strain during negotiations over his contract extension in early 2025 . Unlike almost all professionals, Kimmich has no agent and negotiates his own contracts. He reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Eberl to extend his deal, which was due to expire in summer 2025.

But the Covid dispute and the debates over the holding-six role had hurt him personally, and he apparently wanted to keep Bayern waiting a little. He was once again playing a key role under Vincent Kompany and was in outstanding form. Paris Saint-Germain were also courting him. Eberl repeatedly praised Kimmich and waited patiently for his decision. Bayern's powerbrokers, however, felt he had waited too long and been too deferential. The supervisory board, led by Hoeneß and Rummenigge, publicly withdrew the offer at the end of February. Further negotiations followed, and the deal was not finalised until mid-March.

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Even then, Kimmich made a point of saying he "really appreciated" that "virtually nothing from the talks with Max (Eberl, sporting director), Jan-Christian (Dreesen, chief executive) and Christoph (Freund, sporting director) got out into the public domain". His words also hinted at where he suspected the circulating information had come from. Kimmich called the public debates "very unfortunate" in the 2026 ZDF documentary, because he felt they portrayed him as greedy.

Eberl, meanwhile, always stressed that Kimmich's decision was not about "the money", as he could have earned considerably more at PSG anyway, but about "the prospects". That meant the chance to keep competing for the Champions League title with Bayern. Kimmich saw one decision in particular as an important signal: the extension signed by a certain Jamal Musiala roughly a month before his own.