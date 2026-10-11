Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, 23, continues to progress along his recovery path after suffering another thigh injury, with Bayern hoping he can soon resume his progress towards returning to his best.

Musiala previously suffered a serious injury at the Club World Cup: a fractured fibula, which kept him out of action for a lengthy spell. The Germany international then gradually began working his way back to full fitness before another setback held him up. This one caused real concern. He lost consciousness twice during Bayern's two pre-season friendlies, against Leipzig and Heidenheim within four days.

The player later revealed his diagnosis, saying via Instagram: "I have been diagnosed with short, temporary absence seizures resulting from a neurological disorder, but they are treatable."

Bayern, however, remain confident that Musiala can rediscover himself and recover the best levels that made him one of the most promising attacking talents in Europe.

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Club president Herbert Hainer spoke to Bild about the midfielder's potential and the hopes surrounding his recovery.

He said, according to Yahoo Sport: "I think the whole country hopes that Jamal reaches the level he was at before his serious injury at the Club World Cup... He was on his way to becoming one of the best players in the world."

A decisive question

Questions have followed over Musiala's health and whether he can carry on at the highest level, on top of his recent injury problems. Hainer moved to reassure supporters, stressing that the medical assessments had given the club confidence. He insisted: "We are aware of Jamal's condition. The specialists have assured us that he can play football at the highest level despite this illness."

Hainer also pointed to Musiala's performances before the latest setback as evidence that he was moving in the right direction, stating: "We saw before the international break that he was on his way to becoming the old Jamal again. We are not worried."

Patience will be needed, though. The same source reports that Musiala's return is still some way off.