In the 74th minute, Olise let his opponent Zlatko Tripic, whom sporting director Max Eberl later called a "scumbag", provoke him into throwing the ball in Tripic's face. He had only just received a yellow card. The referee showed him a second yellow, then a red.

Bayern Munich then gave up the 3-2 lead they had fought hard to establish after falling 0-2 behind, conceding a 90th-minute equaliser. After the 2-2 in Augsburg, they had to settle for a draw again. "Incredibly stupid," coach Vincent Kompany said of his usually level-headed superstar's actions. He said he had also told Olise that "the number ten" (Tripic, editor's note) "was smarter than you today".

For the international press, the Frenchman had shed his "Mister Nonchalant" persona in Norway. "Michael Olise is known for his composure and his 'nonchalant' manner. But in Norway his blood boiled, he lost his temper and was eventually sent off over a trivial matter," wrote Spain's Marca. AS, meanwhile, ran the blunt headline: "Olise causes trouble."

Will Bayern Munich also punish Michael Olise?

While L'Equipe wrote of a "thoughtless gesture" that had "inspired" Viking and given the opposition "fresh impetus", RMC Sport described an "outburst" that "will cost Bayern dearly": "The usually so composed Michael Olise lost his temper."

Eberl left open whether Olise could face further consequences beyond the dropped points and his suspension against Arsenal next week. The sporting director said the club would discuss an internal fine for Olise "in due course" and described his actions as "stupid". Harry Kane stressed that Olise had to "take responsibility for it": "It was a mistake, and they happen. He has to learn from it."