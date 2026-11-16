He left after talks with Jesus: Ronaldo scenario repeated in Portugal camp

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The Portugal squad is going through a new chapter of tension, with captain Bernardo Silva leaving the national team's camp after voicing his unhappiness at his lack of playing time, although the Portuguese federation has attributed his absence to muscular problems.

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According to Sport, Real Madrid star Bernardo Silva left Portugal's camp after a conversation with head coach Jorge Jesus in which he made clear he was unhappy with the size of his role in the team.

It's a familiar story. Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal camp during the previous international break after his own conversation with Jesus about a lack of game time.

Record report that Bernardo Silva told Jesus in person he was unhappy with the limited minutes he's been getting.

The pair held their talks in Braga and reached an understanding. Still, the episode has raised fresh questions about the atmosphere in the Portugal camp.

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The timing makes it all the more sensitive. Bernardo Silva only recently took over the captaincy from Cristiano Ronaldo, who has retired from international football.

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The crisis erupted after Portugal's heavy 1-4 defeat to Denmark.

Bernardo Silva got just the last 11 minutes. He still scored his country's only goal.

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Shortly afterwards, the Portuguese Football Federation announced he had left the camp with physical problems and would not travel to Cardiff for the final group-stage match of the UEFA Nations League against Wales.

Officially, the medical staff had examined Bernardo Silva and decided he was unable to take part in the matches.

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Record's information tells a different story: before he left, he had spoken to Jesus about his lack of appearances.

Bernardo Silva had already voiced his frustration before the Denmark game, saying: "All players want to feel useful and want to play, and I am no exception to that." He also admitted he'd have preferred his situation to be different, with more playing time.

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Jesus faces a new problem with Portugal

The episode piles more pressure on Jesus at a sensitive stage for the national team. The heavy defeat to Denmark had already raised questions about Portugal's performances. Now the captain's discontent adds another headache.

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The Portuguese press insist the talks ended in an understanding. Even so, one of the side's most important players is clearly uncomfortable with his current situation.

Portugal will face Wales without Bernardo Silva, as well as Rúben Dias and João Palhinha, who are both suspended.

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That fixture brings the UEFA Nations League group stage to a decisive close, and Jesus must prove he can keep tactical control and hold the dressing room together.