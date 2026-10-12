Contact between the Black and Yellows' officials and the 19-year-old Pole's camp has reportedly "barely cooled" since the summer. The signing is also said to be "straightforward" to complete.

Already considered a leading candidate for Borussia Dortmund in the last transfer window, the youth international was on their radar when new signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Dortmund were looking for a suitable response.

Borussia Dortmund weren't alone in their summer interest in the youngster, with 1. FC Köln also reportedly keen. Ultimately, however, Regula stayed in his homeland, where his contract runs until 2028.

IMAGO

Special plan: what do Borussia Dortmund have in mind for Marcel Regula?

According to Sky, a transfer fee of around seven million euros is under discussion for the top talent. Bild reports that Dortmund coach Niko Kovac plans to retrain Regula for a much more defensive role at the Westphalian club than he has played at Lubin. Dortmund have earmarked him as back-up for right-back Julian Ryerson.

Next matches BOD Champions League 15:00 BVB

Yan Couto's summer move to Como 1907 in Italy left Dortmund without another specialist right-back in the squad. When Ryerson has been unavailable, left-back Daniel Svensson has recently had to fill in on the right. The club apparently don't regard that stopgap as ideal either.

In the current Polish Ekstraklasa season, 19-year-old Regula has scored two goals in ten matches so far. He has played almost exclusively as a No. 10.