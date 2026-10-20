An exceptional talent worth protecting, and a new contract that could make him one of Bayern Munich's highest earners: Michael Olise is firmly in the spotlight. German football legend Lothar Matthäus has sent a clear message to the Bavarian club's hierarchy, urging them not to come down too hard on the French star and to move quickly to tie him down for years to come.

Matthäus, 65, didn't stop at defending Olise after his red card in Bayern's match in Norway. He went further, calling for the winger's contract to be extended on a salary that could hit 47 million, a move he sees as a necessary investment to keep one of the team's biggest stars.

The German legend stressed that Olise committed a mistake that could have been avoided, but insisted the incident shouldn't overshadow the technical value the player brings in a Bayern shirt. "Olise is a world-class player, but he made a mistake at a young age, and it should not have happened," Matthäus said.

He pointed to the Leipzig game, where Olise took several strong challenges in the first half yet kept his focus and refused to let the pressure get to him. "Did you see what he did on the pitch? He was fouled hard four or five times during the first half, but he did not lose his focus and did not back down. I think he has learned his lesson," he added.

Olise's absence, Matthäus believes, could badly dent Bayern's attacking punch. His presence might have changed the course of the very match in which he was dismissed. "Perhaps the match in Norway would have ended 5-2 in Bayern's favour had Olise been present. But why should the club impose a financial fine on him now? I think the most appropriate punishment for him is to deprive him of playing against Arsenal," he explained.

The defence didn't stop at the technical side. Matthäus also touched on Olise's personality, that of a player who prefers to focus on football and stay away from the spotlight and media pressure. "He wants to play football, and he does not want to talk to you or to me," he said. "He is looking for calm, and he does not want to wear the traditional Bavarian outfit, but rather prefers to wear his cap. Let him be himself, and we will enjoy what he offers and have many stories worth talking about."

Admiration poured out of the 65-year-old. "I am happy when he shows his magic on the pitch, and makes me wonder what he will do the next moment. This is the essence of football for me, and I love it," he said. Olise had been criticised for his conduct, including publicly by his coach, but at Leipzig he showed he could ride the pressure and keep producing.

To close his defence, Matthäus leaned on the difficulty of stopping exceptional talent, reaching for the example of Diego Maradona. "He had to endure what he was subjected to in previous matches, but he did not hesitate this time, perhaps because he now realises the size of his talent," he said. "It was similar to what happened with Diego Maradona, as it was difficult to stop players of this calibre by legitimate means. Olise is not just a good player, but an exceptional one."

Calm after the red card was only half of it. Matthäus also called on Bayern's board to move fast on a new deal, insisting Olise's recent form makes him worth far more than he currently pockets.

"If we look at Olise's performance over the past year and a half, and compare his salary to his current market value, we will find that he deserves nearly four times what he earns now," Matthäus said. "We are talking about a salary ranging between 45 and 47 million."

Harry Kane and Olise both need new contracts, the Bayern legend stressed, viewing the pair as a cornerstone of the club's project in the years ahead given their ability to decide games and represent the club on the global stage.

"Kane's contract must be extended, as well as Olise's contract," he explained. "These two players are capable of changing the rules of the game, and they also represent the club's face and are ambassadors for it."

On the French star specifically, he added: "His market value has more than tripled, which is why I would work on extending his contract immediately, and I would try to keep him for at least two or three more years."

A longer deal, in Matthäus's eyes, wouldn't just secure Olise's football. It would hand Bayern a serious negotiating edge should he ever decide to leave, allowing the club to command a hefty transfer fee down the line.

"I would add another ten million to his salary," he said. "And even if he does not stay until the end of the contract, I would be able to obtain a high transfer fee, because the length of the contract gives the club a stronger negotiating position. It is an excellent deal for Bayern Munich, and I think Olise would be happy with it too."

Bracing for pushback on his numbers, Matthäus took a dig at Uli Hoeness, the Bayern honorary president known for keeping a close eye on the club's finances. "Perhaps Uli Hoeness will say that I understand nothing about numbers. I think everyone has already realised that I understand nothing about numbers!" he said. "But I know what I am talking about, and I know the other players' salaries."

Replacing Olise would be no easy task, Matthäus concluded, and his absence will only lay bare just how much he means to the team, with Bayern's fans now waiting to see what the club serves up in their upcoming European tie against Arsenal.

Put the red card behind you, then lock down his future. Matthäus's message could hardly be clearer: keeping Olise isn't just a footballing call, it's an investment in one of the most dangerous talents Bayern have.