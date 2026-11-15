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Abobakr El Mokadem
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He has recently regained his sparkle: four Italian clubs compete for the Real Madrid star

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A press report revealed on Sunday the desire of more than one Italian club to sign the Real Madrid player at the end of the current season.

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Mastantuono, 19, joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 as one of the club's marquee signings, Los Blancos handing River Plate 63.2 million euros for his services.

The Argentine featured prominently under Xabi Alonso at first. Then his influence faded, and he slipped from the starting line-up to the bench.

With José Mourinho arriving last summer, Mastantuono headed to Fiorentina on a one-season loan.

As things stand, he is due back at Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

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The newspaper "La Repubblica", however, reports that Fiorentina want him to stay for another season. That hope, the paper notes, hinges on, or at least grows stronger with, the club pushing for a European qualifying spot.

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His superb displays for Fiorentina have turned heads elsewhere in Serie A.

Journalist Akram Konur reports that Milan, Roma and Napoli are all keeping a close eye on the Argentine midfielder.

 

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Mastantuono and the pain of his exclusion from the World Cup

In a message that may not be so innocent, and one that seems aimed squarely at Real Madrid's board, the young Argentine has opened his heart after rediscovering his spark on Italian pitches. The switch to Calcio, he insists, marked a real turning point in his career and his life.

Those comments came after Argentina's win over Bolivia last month, carried by Spain's "Mundo Deportivo". He stopped in the mixed zone to speak to reporters and made no secret of his happiness in his new home.

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Satisfaction ran through every word. "I have felt great since I went to Italy and changed my life a little.. I feel very comfortable and I have enjoyed it a lot," Mastantuono said, a clear nod to the gulf between the pressure in Madrid and the calm in Italy. "The change of surroundings was great for me," he added.

On the national team, the young Argentine reserved special thanks for his coach Lionel Scaloni. "Scaloni gives me great freedom to play, and I am grateful for that," he explained, a sign of the confidence he has regained in the Albiceleste shirt.

 

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Still tied to a Real Madrid contract, Mastantuono did not hide the hurt of missing out on the Argentina squad at the last World Cup.

He admitted: "It is hard not to be called up, but I have always encouraged my team-mates and Argentina to give their best. They put in an amazing performance at the World Cup, and made all Argentines proud".

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Optimism closed his remarks. "A new stage begins.. I feel I am in good shape, and I may be given a chance, but above all, I want to work with the national team".

Mastantuono, 19, joined Fiorentina on loan from Real Madrid last summer after a tough spell in the Spanish capital. In Florence he has found his feet again, rebuilding the form that made him one of South America's brightest talents.

 

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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